Does Hannah Ann Sluss Quit The Bachelor on the Finale?

The two-part finale of The Bachelor is here, and as fans will soon find out, Hannah Ann Sluss threatens to quit the show before the final rose ceremony.

Dedicated viewers are aware that the ending of the season, which is typically spoiled by Reality Steve before the premiere even airs, has been a huge mystery. On Monday, however, Reality Steve published a post in which he claims he knows exactly what goes down during the final rose ceremony and beyond.

In the article, Steve claims that Hannah Ann almost leaves the show, but decides against it. She then gets engaged to Peter. Madison, meanwhile, does quit and leave The Bachelor.

Read on to learn more about the finale of The Bachelor, but beware of spoilers.

Barbara Saying ‘Don’t Let Her Go’ Is About Hannah Ann

For weeks, people have assumed that Barbara’s tearful plea to Peter (“Don’t let her go… bring her home to us.”) is about Madison. Well, according to Reality Steve’s updated spoilers post, it’s actually about Hannah Ann. He writes, “I don’t wanna say the family didn’t like Madison, but after meeting both, the family was much more pro-Hannah Ann. But Peter’s mind is on Madison. That’s where the struggle happens.”

After both ladies’ introductions to Peter’s family comes the final rose ceremony… which Madison does not attend. Reality Steve reports that Madison likely left Australia the day before the rose ceremony, thereby self-eliminating.

Then, the day of the rose ceremony, Hannah Ann considered leaving the show, as well. When Chris Harrison tells Peter, “There’s something I need to tell you… something we all just found out,” it’s in reference to Hannah Ann potentially walking away from Peter. (This contradicts Reality Steve’s original post, in which he writes that Peter cancels the rose ceremony until he can figure things out with Madison. Steve originally reported that Peter chose Madison and is dating her, but has since amended his statement to say that things with Madison aren’t as “solid” as he initially thought.)

Hannah Ann Ultimately Did Not Quit the Show

Ultimately, Hannah Ann did not leave the show. In fact, she and Peter got engaged on the day of the final rose ceremony in Australia.

Then, the drama really hits. According to Reality Steve, Hannah Ann and Peter have since broken up, and Peter has decided to pursue Madison.

At this point in time, Peter is not with Hannah Ann and is working on his relationship with Madison. The status of their relationship is unclear but will be clarified during Tuesday night’s After the Final Rose.

Both Chris Harrison and Peter have said again and again that no one knows how Peter’s journey will end… not even Peter. So, it makes sense that Peter and Madison will talk some things out on After the Final Rose. Both Hannah Ann and Madison will be live in the studio, according to the International Business Times reported.

The two-night finale of The Bachelor will air Monday night at 8pm ET/PT and Tuesday night at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor Memes for Women Tell All 2020