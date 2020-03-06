Justin Chambers’ Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justin Chambers’ wife of over 25 years is Keisha Chambers. The two met while Chambers was working as a model, before he ever stepped into the television role he would become famous for: that of Alex Karev, the resident heartthrob on Grey’s Anatomy. Chambers and his wife have five children together

Chambers’ role on Grey’s Anatomy has been the topic of much speculation, with many fans mourning the recent news that he was leaving the show. In a statement confirming that he was leaving the show after 15 years, Chambers thanked his wife and children for their support.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Here’s what you need to know about Chambers’ wife and children:

1. Chambers Met His Wife, Keisha, When He Was Modeling; She Was an Agency Booker at the Time

Chambers got his start as a model, long before he became Alex Karev. When he started modeling for Calvin Klein in the early nineties, he met his future wife, Keisha, who was working as a booking agent for models at the time. They were married in 1993.

To Good Housekeeping in 2007, Chambers had nothing but good things to say about his marriage. He said,

We’ve been together for so long that I really don’t know any other way to be. I can remember lying in bed with her years ago and having conversations about our grandparents — and now our grandparents are gone. We’ve gone through that together, and now our parents are getting older and we’re going through that together. Every relationship has its ups and downs, but I’m glad I get to go through the ups and downs with her. I just feel really fortunate to have found someone who will be my partner on this journey.

2. Chambers & Keisha Have Five Children Together, Including One Set of Twins

Though Chambers is only 50 years old, he has five children, and all of them are over 18 years old. He and Keisha’s children are: Isabella, 25, twins Maya and Kaila, 22, Eva, 20, and Jackson, 18.

In a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping, Chambers said, “We didn’t plan on having such a big family, but after our first daughter, we had twins, so it sort of jumped from one to three right away. I myself am a twin, and it’s supposed to skip a generation. Or so I thought.”

3. The Chambers Family Have Remained Private Over the Years

Though Chambers does occasionally post about his children to Instagram, he rarely posts pictures of his wife on Instagram. His feed is comprised of a handful of photos in total, and just barely hints at his own personal life.

As one of the resident heartthrobs on Grey’s Anatomy, Chambers has likely surprised fans over the years, when they learned about the details of his personal life. Namely, that he had a wife and five kids throughout the course of his time acting on the show.

To Good Housekeeping in 2007, he said, “Really, we’re pretty laid-back. Our kids are in a little band, and they like to play video games, and my wife and I do our best to live a low-key, non-Hollywood kind of life.”

4. Chambers’ Daughter, Eva, Is in a Rock Band Called ‘Pinky Pink the Band’

One of Chambers’ daughters, Eva, is in a rock band with two other young women. “Pinky Pinky the Band” recently released their sophomore EP, Hot Tears, and have toured up and down the west coast. Eva met her bandmates in high school, according to an interview with I-D. She told the magazine that she’d first gotten into instruments by playing a band with her two sisters.

When asked how she would describe the music her band has slowly moved towards, Eva said, “It’s just good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll.” As for what the name of the band comes from, she said, “the name comes from this South African legend about this monster that hurts little girls when they’re on the toilet — and this is the PG version…we didn’t realize it was a real, feared thing in South Africa. We kind of just thought it was a myth school girls made up to scare each other.”

Eva talked at length about how she and her bandmates find inspiration for their music. “…we’re so young and have gone through so many different phases, we pull inspiration from everywhere,” she said at one point. “That’s why our sound is — I don’t want to say all over the place — but it’s authentic to who we are. We work very hard on our music and put our souls into it. I think people can feel that.”

5. Chambers Has Indicated He Might Produce Documentaries Next, or Act in Something Else

People might want to know what Chambers plans to do with the next phase of his life, now that he’s stepping out of Karev’s shoes. In an interview with the Today Show, he indicated that he wanted to try a few different things, but didn’t confirm any specific projects.

He said, “I’m open. I’m just taking it one day at a time.” He hinted that he might even be interested in producing documentaries, beyond acting in movies or other television shows.