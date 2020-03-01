Will Kelsey Weier Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’ Star?

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is winding down, which means it’s time to look ahead to the next season of The Bachelorette. Fans have been speculating for the past couple of weeks that Kelsey Weier is going to be tapped as the next series lead. Here are some reasons she might be chosen (and one big reason why she might not).

Read on for the details, but be warned of light spoilers surrounding the Bachelor franchise.

Hints That Kelsey is the Next Bachelorette

The first big sign pointing to Kelsey as the next bachelorette is that Reality Steve has confirmed she went to Los Angeles recently to do the formal interviews for the slot. But he also says so did two other ladies.

“I can tell you three names that I know for sure have been in LA and met with production for formal interviews: Kelsey, Tayshia, and Tia. I’m sure there were more, but those three definitely did. I can’t tell you who they like better, like less, whatever,” writes Reality Steve.

The other two women in question are Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood’s season and Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk’s season.

Another big thing in Kelsey’s favor is that fans like the way she was willing to put her whole heart out there the same way Hannah Brown did during Colton’s season.

“I truly love how Kelsey owns her emotions,” writes one fan on Twitter. “She has said petty stuff, but for the most part, she’s handled things better than most people would … Kelsey for bachelorette.”

Another one says, “She turned out to be the authentic one & wears her heart on her sleeve. Peter seemed to know her better than the other 3 & may have made a big mistake sending her home! KELSEY FOR BACHELORETTE!”

There are some fans who think Kelsey actually has too big of a heart to be the bachelorette, but for the most part, fans who like Kelsey think that is an asset.

Finally, Reality Steve got the dirt on the Women Tell All filming and he says that Kelsey got a “bachelorette edit” and had a former contestant, Ashley Iaconetti, on hand to support her.

“Kelsey on the hot seat talked about her journey, her being very emotional, seemed like a ‘Bachelorette’ audition, & Ashley I came out of the audience and gave Kelsey a giant bottle champagne and praised her for being open w/ her emotions,” writes Reality Steve.

Indeed, Ashley I. recently talked to Life & Style about it, praising Kelsey as the best choice for the next bachelorette, calling Kelsey “100 percent ready” to find her husband.

“People are really craving an older cast and perhaps lead,” says Iaconetti, adding, “That girl is trying to find her husband. I don’t even think she cares about all the hoopla that comes with the show.”

One Big Reason It’s Not Kelsey

JUST ANNOUNCED: We're revealing the new @BacheloretteABC, LIVE MONDAY on @GMA! 🌹 Have questions for her? ASK in as a reply below! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/EsNgiHvXgV — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) February 28, 2020

In response to the Good Morning America announcement that the next Bachelorette star will be revealed Monday, March 2 on the morning show, a lot of fans expressed the opinion that that means it for sure isn’t a woman from Peter’s season because that season hasn’t finished airing yet. That theory is something Reality Steve has been hearing as well.

“One thing I keep hearing is that they’re not gonna go with someone from Peter’s season. There may be something to that. I don’t know for sure,” writes the reality guru on his website.

He also says that last year’s Bachelorette star Hannah Brown was actually “their top choice, but they couldn’t agree on money apparently and she’s out unless something drastic happens.”

Furthermore, there’s an unsubstantiated rumor going around that Bachelor franchise alum Clare Crawley is the next bachelorette. Whether she’s even in the running or not, it looks like there are plenty of good choices who are not Kelsey and all of them are from a season other than Peter’s.

If production has decided that no one from Peter’s season is popular enough to anchor her own season, they are most certainly looking for other popular women from the franchise and Kelsey is on the outs.

All will be revealed on Good Morning America Monday, March 2 beginning at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

