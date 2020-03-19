Kylie Jenner Says Being Pregnant Prepared Her for Coronavirus

While most people are having a hard time with social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner revealed she’s had plenty of time to prepare for this. While she was pregnant with her daughter Stormi, the lip kit designer largely stayed inside. In fact, Jenner never announced she was expecting until Stormi was born on February 1, 2018.

Jenner, 22, has been cautioning her followers to stay home and social distance. She’s been isolated for more than a week, but the quarantine doesn’t seem to be bothering her. “Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine,” Jenner wrote to her 166 million followers.

“I’m on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this,” she wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday. “I didn’t leave the house for months.”

“We got this,” she added.

More than 222,000 people globally have been infected with COVID-19 as of Thursday. Over 9,400 of those cases have stemmed from the United States.

Jenner Broke Her Silence About Stormi After She Was Born

When Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster–who she welcomed into the world with then-boyfriend Travis Scott last year–Jenner apologized to her fans for not being upfront from the beginning.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

As a way to give her fans some insight into what she experienced, Jenner released a video that showed her cradling her burgeoning baby bump.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on Sunday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

