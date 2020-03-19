Kylie Jenner Responds To Surgeon General’s Coronavirus Plea on Instagram

Following a public request from Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, Kylie Jenner asked her 166 million followers to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Some young adults have been spotted partying during Spring Break, ignoring the advice of health and government officials.

“Hey guys, happy self-quarantine!” Jenner, 22, said on her Thursday Instagram Story. “I’m going on my ninth day.”

Even though she’s been actively reminding her followers to stay home during the pandemic, she wanted to make a clear message. “The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning—even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders—he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

With that, Jenner reiterated the importance of staying home. “Please, stay inside, practice social distancing and self-quarantine,” she said.

Jenner Talked About The Risk Of Not Social Distancing

She also addressed the falsehood that young people don’t have to be as cautious because they’re less likely to get ill from the coronavirus. “If you live with your parents you don’t want to home and get your parents sick,” Jenner said.

“You might have it and not even know and infect other people,” the lip kit start continued. “It’s serious and the only way to slow it down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now. Nobody is immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this.”

She then pointed to new evidence, which shows there are a large number of young adults being hospitalized with coronavirus.

The reality star ended her message on a positive note. “I love you guys. We’re going to get through this together,” she said. “We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine.”

Jenner challenged other influencers to put out similar messages. “I encourage other influencers to also speak out and encourage their follows to also self-quarantine,” she said. “Love you guys.”

The Surgeon General Says ‘People Are Dying’

During an appearance on Good Morning America Thursday, the surgeon general said it might be more meaningful for an influencer like Jenner to tell young adults to stay home since kids generally don’t want to listen to their parents.

“We need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying,” Adams said.

“I have a 15 and a 14-year-old, and the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it,” he continued. “What I really think we need to do…is get our influencers out. We need to get Kylie Jenner.”

