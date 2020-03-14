Lacey on ‘Love After Lockup’ Updates: Is She with Shane or John?

Is Lacey from Love After Lockup with Shane or John today? Social media suggests Lacey is with Shane today.

Lacey’s story has been more confusing than the average Love After Lockup star. Her high school sweetheart, John, was serving time for possession of a firearm. But along the way, she also fell in love with an inmate named Shane.

Lacey and John met in high school and briefly dated. They fell out of touch until 2018, when they rekindled their romance. Before he went back to prison, John proposed to Lacey and she said yes.

In a September episode of the show, she shared, “John doesn’t know about Shane, and Shane has no idea about John,” she said on an earlier episode of the show. “I’m afraid that if Shane finds out that I’m engaged that he might not want to meet me. But, in the meantime, the ring comes on and off pretty easily.”

So while John is Lacey’s main squeeze on the show, Shane is her boyfriend. Her relationship with these two men has resulted in a love triangle, and viewers are itching for details.

Lacey Married Shane

Lacey ended up marrying Shane, and their romance has been chronicled in Season 2 of Love After Lockup. As viewers at home have seen, they’re still arguing over her former fiance, John.

During the season premiere, John reached out to Lacey and cried about how he is still in love with her. Then, Shane went through Lacey’s cell phone and found a text message in which she writes that she is worried about John.

This led to a huge fight between Shane and Lacey. Towards the end of the explosive outburst, Shane kicks the cameraman who has been filming them. ‘Why don’t you pack that s**t up and carry that s**t down the road. Get the f**k up out of this b***h,’ he tells them.

Will Lacey Leave Shane?

Spoilers for upcoming episodes of the show reveal Lacey packing up Shane’s clothing. Soap Dirt writes, “She seems to be done with Shane Whitlow. Lacey wants him to leave the house. While at the same time, John Slater makes it known that he is still in Lacey’s life by showing up to their house.” Is it possible, the outlet asks, that Lacey is kicking Shane out for John?

Spoilers suggest that when John shows up to Lacey’s house, he’s ready to fight to the death for her. Then, he and Shane face off against one another. But where do the three stand today?

John has not posted any photos of Lacey on his Instagram.

Shane, however, just recently posted a photo of him and Lacey locking lips, suggesting the two are still married.

It seems that while Shane and Lacey certainly get into a fight over John, it wasn’t enough to break them up, and the couple is still together.

Love After Lockup premiered in 2018, and is now in its second season. The show airs Fridays on WeTV at 9pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Love After Lockup’ Season 2 Premiere Online

