Lala Kent & Fiance Randall Emmett Postpone Wedding Due to Coronavirus

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, events and gatherings around the world have been canceled or postponed to prevent further outbreak. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett pushed back their wedding date, originally scheduled for April 18, 2020.

According to Page Six, Kent and Emmett announced in a press statement “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on. We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Kent Has Been Posting About How Excited She Is to Be Emmett’s Wife

On Instagram prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kent kept her 1.3 million followers updated on her wedding planning, and continuously gushed over her fiance, sharing photos with Emmett often and captioning the posts with sentiments about how excited she is to become his wife.

In February, she shared a behind the scenes video of an engagement shoot they did. In the caption, she wrote “Our moms are blowing us up with things that need to be done for this wedding that is happening in 75 days!!! Rand and I just want to be married. If we show up and flowers are out of place, or they serve fish when we chose chicken, I don’t even think we would notice. Rand, I can’t wait to be your wifey. You make my heartbeat, baby. Thanks for loving me so damn good.”

Days before the happy couple’s announcement that they would have to postpone their wedding, she shared a sweet post dedicated to her soon-to-be husband:

“People have slammed us. Our age difference, looks, how we came to be, all of it. To my sweet Rand. You are truly one of a kind. You are the kindest soul I’ve ever known. When we met, I felt something that most people only imagine. You represent what a man in a relationship is supposed to be. You have never made me feel less than. You have always treated me as your equal. Made me feel beautiful, Accepted my flaws, and built me up. To those who have doubted us, put us down, or supported us and lifted us- I hope everyone experiences a love like we have. We all deserve it. Thank you, Mr. Emmett. I’m honored to be your partner.”

Kent Joked About Getting Coronavirus Before Her Wedding

Prior to the postponement of her wedding, Lala Kent said in an Instagram story that she didn’t think God would give her Coronavirus before her April wedding. She joked “So, I may get in trouble for this but it’s okay. I just don’t feel that God would give me coronavirus before I get married. I just don’t see that happening to me. Let’s just say I do get it before my wedding. I feel like that means that God is like, ‘Bitch. You need a little publicity.’ That’s the only way I would get it I feel.”

Since Kent and Emmett’s representative announced the negative impact of Coronavirus on their Spring wedding, Kent has gone quiet on social media. Her most recent post on Instagram was a completely black frame, uploaded a week ago; in the caption, she wrote “About to quarantine my ass off. This whole situation has been way too heavy. I’ll catch y’all when this is over. Until then, be safe, stay healthy, and try not to kill each other over toilet paper.”

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?