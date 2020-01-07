Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Cast Spoilers & Newcomers

A new season of Vanderpump Rules is here, and there are a few changes in store for the new season. The show, which is now in its 8th season, originally featured a number of contestants who have since settled down. But this year’s new members of the cast are bound to bring the drama.

Read on to meet the new cast members and learn how they’re going to spice things up this season.

Dayna Kathan

Dayna is an aspiring comedian who works as a waitress in training as SUR. This season, she’s interested in coworker Max Boyens.

Recently, Stassi spoke to Access Hollywood about Dayna, and said, “I really like Dayna… She is [a comedian]. She’s just, like, very real and raw. And she has this cynical, dark sense of humor and way of looking at things that I think is really amusing. So, I think she’s really entertaining to have fun with and hang out with.”

It seems her co-workers and co-stars are fans, but will the rest of America be?

Raquel Leviss

This season, Raquel is officially part of the cast and the staff at SUR.

She is dating James Kennedy, for now at least. Bravo writes, “…when James sends her a string of vicious texts, Raquel finally takes a stand and delivers an ultimatum that will change the course of their relationship forever.”

When she first appeared on Vanderpump Rules back in Season 5, Raquel was a college senior and beauty queen. After graduating, she and James moved in together. The other women this season are not fans of James.

Beau Clark

Beau is the boyfriend of Stassi. According to Distractify, his proposal to Stassi was filmed for the show.

Bravo TV announced the couple was engaged in July. He reportedly proposed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Clark works in commercial casting for Sanford casting, and had never watched Vanderpump Rules before dating Stassi.

Max Boyens

Max is the general manager of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

When the show gets started this season, Max is single. This season, however, he starts to date Dayna Kathan, but the “SUR rumor mill dredges up secrets from his past that threatens his reputation.”

Danica Dow

Danica is the youngest assistant manager to ever work at SUR. Danica is dating model Brett Willis, a fellow waiter at SUR.

Stassi has made it clear she isn’t Danica’s biggest fan. When Stassi sat down with Access Hollywood recently, she told the outlet that Danica is “extra”.

“Danica kind of reminds me of Scheana. They all started dressing alike. I don’t know when that happened but I just recently have been on Instagram… Everyone’s kind of morphed into each other,” Schroeder said.

Brett Caprioni

Brett is from New Jersey. He moved to LA after a bad breakup.

This season, Scheana develops an interest in Brett.

Charli Burnett

Charli is an aspiring model and actress, and when she isn’t waitressing at SUR she is working as a Hollywood bottle service girl. According to Bravo, she attracts the attention of Brett Caprioni this season.

Charli’s website reveals that she is 24, and originally from Barstow, California. She writes, “I spent my teen years competing in pageants until going off to college and then deciding to pursue my dream of being an actress. After two long years in this city I’ve found success in my career and developed into the women I am today. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had up to this point and am looking forward to creating together!”

READ NEXT: The Bachelor’ Cast 2020: Meet the Contestants