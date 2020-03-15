Lorenzo Brino Cause of Death: How Did the 7th Heaven Actor Die?

Lorenzo Brino, the actor best known for his role as Sam Camden on the family drama 7th Heaven, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was just 21 years old. He was killed in a single-vehicle crash in his hometown of Yucaipa in San Bernardino County, California.

Brino and and his siblings portrayed twins on the hit TV show beginning in 1999 when they were babies. They remained with the show until its final season in 2007.

Deputies: Lorenzo Brino Lost Control Of His Vehicle & Hit a Utility Pole

Lorenzo Antonio Brino lost control of his vehicle in Yucaipa, California, just after 3 a.m. on March 9, 2020. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says Brino collided with a utility pole at Yucaipa Blvd. and 16th Street.

Brino was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry.

Brino was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the coroner’s office. Deputies say the Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the crash. Law enforcement has not yet publicly commented about what might have caused the crash or whether alcohol was a factor.

Mimi Brino Posted a Touching Tribute to Her Brother & Called Lorenzo Her ‘Guardian Angel’

Lorenzo Brino was part of a set of quadruplets. Those siblings included brothers Zachary and Nikolas, and sister Myrinda “Mimi” Brino. The quadruplets also have another brother named Antonio.

Mimi posted a touching tribute to her brother on Instagram on March 12, three days before the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department publicly released his name.

“To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say ‘gone but never forgotten.’ Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever.”



Lorenzo BrinoFrom September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives. The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother 🙏🏼 2020-03-13T04:23:59.000Z

A friend of Brino’s posted a tribute video to YouTube, which is embedded above. Stephen Dulay shared photos and videos of Brino, many of them from a gym. He wrote in the description, “We were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives. The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother.”

TMZ shared this tribute from Brino’s aunt, Janet: “To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.

The 7th Heaven Episode Featuring the Birth of the Camden Twins Was the Most Popular Episode Of the Series

The characters Sam and David Camden arrived in the third season of 7th Heaven, in the 14th episode titled “In Praise of Women.” It first aired on February 8, 1999. According to Pop Culture, this episode attracted more viewers than any other episode in the series.

Lorenzo Brino and his quadruplet siblings Nikolas, Zachary, and Myrinda took turns portraying the twins beginning when they were 5 months old. But according to Entertainment Weekly, Lorenzo and Nikolas took over the roles permanently in 2001 as the children grew and began to look different from one another.

Lorenzo Brino did not continue to act as he got older. According to IMDB.com, 7th Heaven was his only acting credit.