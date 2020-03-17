How Many Kids Does Maci Bookout Have?

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has three kids. Her first child, Bentley, is from her relationship with Ryan Edwards. Her youngest two children, Maverick Reed and Jayde Carter, are from her relationship with husband Taylor McKinney, who she has been with since 2012.

The 2020 season of Teen Mom OG will follow Maci as she fights for women’s rights, specifically PCOS, also known as polycystic ovarian syndrome. Fans will see the star lobby her congressman to get more funding for the disorder.

Her bio on MTV’s website adds:

“Eleven years after their son, Bentley, was born, Maci and Ryan still struggle to have a solid co-parenting relationship. With an order of protection in place, they can only communicate through Ryan’s mom and wife. While raising three kids with her husband, Taylor, Maci steps up in her advocacy work and continues to bring awareness to causes close to her heart, especially women’s health.”

While fighting for women’s rights is something Maci is passionate about, she also loves being a mother to her three children.

Maci’s Relationship With Bentley’s Father Is Rocky

As Ryan struggles with his drug addiction, their relationship hasn’t been the best. Maci took out an order of protection against him in April 2018. Ryan left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she said in the court filing, obtained by E! Online. “[He] has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

“I fear for my son’s safety because of these threats and proof that he drives while under the influence,” she wrote in the document. “His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”

Maci alleged her ex would show up at their son’s baseball games under the influence of heroin and would start arguments with her.

The original OGs of Teen Mom OG, Maci and Edward first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, when Bentley was born in 2009.

Despite Ryan and Maci being on rocky terms, she and Ryan’s, wife Mackenzie Standifer, have made an effort to keep things civil for their kids. In Feberuary 2019, they got all their children together for pictures. Maci shared some of the shots to Instagram. It was a pretty big moment for the women, especially since Maci and Mackenzie haven’t always gotten along.

“Family isn’t an important thing, it’s everything,” Maci captioned the photo, which shows four boys and Jayde, the only girl. “Safe to say Jayde is never going to have a boyfriend,” the MTV reality TV star quipped.

Maci And Taylor Had Their First Child Together in 2015

A year after Maci and Taylor moved in together, they welcomed their daughter, Jayde Carter. “Jayde made her grand entrance at 1:59pm today,” the reality star tweeted on May 29, 2015. “She weighed 7lbs 15oz at birth. She is beautiful and as healthy as can be!”

Taylor proposed to the MTV star on the beach in Los Angles in January 2016. “Well y’all, my best friend asked me to marry him! I’m one lucky lady, I love you T!” she wrote about the proposal on Instagram.

Maci’s Second Son, Maverick, Was A Happy Surprise

Maverick Reed, Maci’s third child and second son, was born in May 2016. He was also a surprise. “We never planned on my getting pregnant again so soon after [Jayde] was born. Maverick was totally unexpected. When I found out I was pregnant, Jayde was still a baby,” she wrote in her book, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof.

There Could Be A Fourth Baby

Maci is used to battling pregnancy rumors, but they might adopt their next child. “Taylor and I both always wanted to adopt. Now it’s just a matter of timing, and really accepting the process,” she told Us Weekly.

“Because we don’t want to adopt a baby. And not that we only want one, but we are open to siblings also. It’s kind of one of those things, people say, ‘Oh, we’re waiting until we’re ready to have kids.’ You’re never going to be ready,” she added. “We will never be ready. … You just have to do it, type of thing. But we want the little ones to be a little bit older.”

To find out what’s next for Maci and Taylor, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

