‘Bachelor’ Star Michelle Money’s Boyfriend Is PGA Champion Mike Weir

Michelle Money, who previously competed for Brad Womack’s heart on Season 15 of The Bachelor when her daughter was only 6 years old, is asking for support on Instagram after Brielle Money, now 15, is in intensive care and in a medically induced coma following a tragic skateboarding accident.

While Brielle’s father is Michelle Money’s ex-husband Ryan Money, standing by the former reality star’s side during this unfortunate time is longtime boyfriend, golfer Mike Weir. The PGA Champion, who has two daughters from a previous marriage, Elle and Lili, has been dating Money since the summer of 2016.

Weir, who won his first PGA title in 1999, and the Masters in 2003, is also asking for prayers for Brielle, who has suffered serious brain trauma and a fractured skull and is currently on life support at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Canadian golf star wrote on Instagram, “Last night Michelle’s daughter Brielle was in a skateboarding accident close to our home. Luckily the neighbors were out walking and found her quickly… and Michelle has been by her side all night — because of the COVID-19 precautions only 1 parent is allowed in the room. As of this morning, they are saying the swelling on her brain is moving in the right direction. Brielle and Michelle are so strong — we are hoping for the best and your thoughts and prayers are appreciated during this time. #prayforbrie.”

Money, 39, who also previously competed on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor In Paradise, shared the exact same photo of Brielle at the hospital on her Instagram account with the caption, “Please — I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.”

“She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

Brielle’s Father Ryan Money Keeps A Low Profile

There isn’t a ton of public information on Brielle’s biological father, however, according to his LinkedIn account, he remains living near Salt Lake City, and works as a Vice President of Business Development.

In a since-deleted person blog, he wrote, “My first real job was as a bagger at Reams Grocery Store. Before that job, I had spent many hours working at my Grandpa’s business (Peak Dist.). I graduated with a business education from Westminster College. While going to school I started a painting business, worked for HP and became a Founding Partner at Juno Partners, I am the managing partner of a http://www.LoveSac.com franchise in Park City, UT. Now I am working with Hire Vue, easily one of the most exciting technologies to come out of Web 2.0.”

