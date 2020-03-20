Nicole Nafziger Stuck In Morocco Amid Coronavirus Travel Bans

90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger has been stuck in Morocco amid the coronavirus. Originally, fans thought she might be misleading them about traveling to Morrocco since she and Azan Tefou hadn’t seen each other in nearly two years.

Up until Thursday, Nicole had been sharing romantic pictures of her and Azan. But with the coronavirus shutting things down, the 90 Day Fiancé star is no longer enjoying her vacation.

“[It] sucks everything is closed,” Nicole, 26, said. “I’m still in Morocco for everyone that wants to know. Not going home just yet. But I’m fine. We’re good.”

In the picture, she showed that she and Azan are watching TV together.

When Is Nicole Coming Back to the U.S.?

A lot of fans are worried about Nicole coming home. Nicole didn’t say if her trip back to the U.S. was canceled, but it might be difficult for her to return.

It hasn’t been easy for U.S. citizens who are oversea to fly home. In Morocco, the government imposed international travel bans on March 15. That means some people can only get a flight to the United Kingdom, but they also have their own travel restrictions.

In her most recent Instagram picture, people were confused about why Nicole wasn’t quarantining. “Why are you never answering question people Ask? Strange to go out in morocco now when the virus is there to and a lot of places are closed,” one person asked.

Nicole has generally avoided any negativity on her social media page. “These days with you have been so amazing,” she wrote. “I love laughing and smiling with you, my love.”

“You give me a spark in my eye that no one else can give to me,” Nicole added in another photo. “So happy to finally be with my love again.”

Nicole and Azan Haven’t Announced A Wedding Date

Some fans have been dubious about Nicole and Azan’s relationship. They’ve been together for four years and called off their wedding twice. Nicole previously said there was “too much” pressure and that’s why they decided not to make things official.

“Too much pressure not enough time or money,” she said, according to In Touch Weekly. “You can’t rush this kind of stuff. Do it at the right moment and it wasn’t the right moment yet.”

In August, she wrote a tribute to her fiancé.

“I love nights like this. Soon it will be four years and it’s crazy how much we’ve been through. Ups and downs, rumors, tears, fights, love, connection, faith, Love. We’ve been through it all. All the time we are getting stronger as a couple and understanding more of each other. Our Journey is longer then others but that doesn’t make it less true to each other. Just means we get stronger along the way. One day we’ll never have to leave each other’s side and it will be amazing. Until then I’ll continue to support you as you support me. I love you.”

