Stassi Schroeder Has Set a Wedding Date

Stassi Schroeder has set her wedding date for October in Rome.

Schroeder tells People, “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat.”

Beau, Schroeder’s fiancé, added, “It’s going to be a crisp, fall wedding.”

They traveled to Italy in October to scout out potential venues.

Schroeder Opened up About Her Pre-Wedding Diet

In her interview with People, Schroeder joked that the couple was testing out “mild starvation” in preparation for the big day.

“I’m doing intermittent fasting,” said Schroeder. “I can still have ranch dressing and anything I want to eat, but only from 11-6. I don’t feel deprived.”

According to Insider, the couple started dating at the end of 2017, but made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Beau later said of their first time meeting, “We ended up closing down Mondrian talking… I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody, just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”

Beau told Stassi he loved her in January 2018, and in August 2019, they announced their engagement.

Beau made his Vanderpump Rules debut in December 2018, during the show’s seventh season. Apparently, he wasn’t pumped about the idea of being on a reality TV show at first. Speaking to ET about convincing him to do it, Stassi said, “Actually, when we first started dating and, like, I had to have that awkward conversation. He’s like, ‘Yeah, no… He’s like, ‘I’m not doing a reality show.’ He’s like, ‘No, I have a normal career.’ Like no.”

Now, Beau is a fan of the show and all the people involved. Stassi says, “I tricked him… And now, he loves it, and he’s best friends with all my best friends, and it’s not even that they’re my best friends now, they’re our best friends.”

Beau works in commercial casting for Sanford Casting, according to Refinery 29.

In 2018, Schroeder told ET Online of their relationship, “He’s my best friend. I would legit die if something happened to him.”

She added, “I can just be myself [with him]… Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time. And I’ve really never had that, which is kinda sad, I guess. But, I have it now.”

Will the Wedding Be Canceled?

The wedding is slated to take place in October, but with everything going on across the globe with the Coronavirus, fans are curious if the wedding will still happen.

Cast member Tom Schwartz recently told Bravo TV that the couple may have to delay their wedding because of the situation in Italy. Then, astrologer Susan Miller shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that the date may need a “workaround.”

For now, fans are crossing their fingers everything will be alright for the wedding. Until then, this post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

