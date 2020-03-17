Stassi Schroeder’s Fiance Beau Clark Proposed in a Cemetery

Stassi Schroeder and fiance Beau Clark became engaged in an unlikely place … Clark proposed to Schroeder in a cemetery.

For those who are fans of Vanderpump Rules, they have seen Schroeder’s fascination with murder and the dead. So, being proposed to in a cemetery isn’t that strange of an idea for the reality star and author. Schroeder even had a murder-themed birthday party with a graveyard cake. People reported that the engagement was announced in July 2019 and that it took place in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in California.

Read on for further details on the couple’s engagement, their relationship, and how the Coronavirus may force them to change their wedding plans.

Beau Clark Wanted to Wear an Engagement Ring Too

While Clark proposed to Schroeder with a ring, he stated on her podcast Straight Up With Stassi that he wished he had an engagement ring as well. Clark said, “I wish there was like an engagement ring that guys could buy for themselves just to like, when they go out to bars to hang out with their buddies that if people look they’re like oh he’s engaged. Like no one knows that shit.”

Clark continued, “Let’s just got to the courthouse and get married so I can have it and then we’ll do a wedding. I just want to wear a ring, I’m jealous that you get to wear that and I get nothing to show for it.”

Bravo reported that Schroeder’s engagement ring is 3.5 carats and it is a family heirloom of Clark’s grandfather, from around the 1940’s or 1950’s. The ring was then passed down to Clark’s aunt.

When talking about her ring to Bravo, Schroeder called it “vintage and amazing”. She continued, “It’s beautiful. I feel like it’s like Cinderella’s glass slipper or something in a ring. It’s like, straight out of Downton Abbey.”

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Want a Small Autumn Wedding

When it comes to what kind of wedding Clark and Schroeder want, Schroeder said on her podcast Straight Up With Stassi that she is looking forward to a small wedding. She said that she wants more of an intimate setting since the rest of her life is in the spotlight, entertaining others.

And, when it came to choosing where to hold their nuptials, Schroeder stated in Glamour, “Italy has a lot of meaning for us. Beau has dual citizenship in Italy and family there, and one of our first—and best—trips together was to the country. We both love to travel, and that’s an ideal situation for me: to get married while traveling.”

Schroeder told Glamour that the venue she and Clark picked is Villa Miani in Rome.

The Coronavirus May Affect Their Wedding Date

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Schroeder and Clark briefly discussed their wedding date with host Andy Cohen. Their wedding is set to take place in Italy, which has been highly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Cohen tried to ease their worries, saying that since their wedding isn’t scheduled until October 2020, they may not have to make any changes.

But, Schroeder’s friend and cast-mate Tom Schwartz previously told Us Weekly that wedding plans for Schroeder could definitely change. Schwartz said, “Tentatively. As of now they are [still getting married in Italy], but it could change any day. As of now, they’re so excited. They’re still gushing, but it’s on their radar. They’re well aware of what’s going on.”

Another cast member, Tom Sandoval, who has had feuds with Schroeder over the years, weighed in as well. Though he isn’t a good friend of Schroeder and Clark’s, he did feel sympathy for their situation. Sandoval stated to Us Weekly, “You know, my thoughts are with them with dealing with that. I wish I could help out, but I know it’s how it is. It’s kind of something you got to just want do on your own and handle on your own. Plus, getting a camera crew out there, like people in Italy, don’t really respond well to filming a reality show, you know? Plus, with the Corona virus and everything, it’s just [tough].”

Glamour reported that Schroeder and Clark were planning to have their wedding filmed for Vanderpump Rules, so the global pandemic may make that difficult.

