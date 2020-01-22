Stassi Schroeder Buys a New House with Fiance Beau Clark

Reality star Stassi Schroeder posted on Instagram that she purchased a new home with her fiance, Beau Clark for $1.7 million. And, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Schroeder has a wealth estimated at $300,000.

Schroeder’s work has expanded beyond Vanderpump Rules to include writing Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, published in hardcover by Simon and Schuster, which has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for 54 weeks, in the number three spot. Her podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi,” is produced before a live audience and broadcasted on various platforms. She also promotes products like Botox on her social channels, has a line of clothing in collaboration with JustFab and Glamour reports she released a line of wines called Basic Witch.

Her fiance is frequently seen on Vanderpump Rules and has worked as an actor in the past. He is also a guest on Schroeder’s podcast.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stassi Schroeder’s lifestyle and new home:

Her Monthly Mortgage Is More Than $8,000

Peter Schwartz, Manager of Rodeo Realty, one of the largest independently owned brokerages in California, focusing on the greater Los Angeles area, spoke to Heavy.com. His brokerage specializes in luxury homes and regular clients include those who appear on Million Dollar Listing. He says, “The real estate market in LA is very competitive and people will often come [to a deal] with a lot more cash than the standard 25% down payment to secure the mortgage. It’s common on higher end homes to have no financing. I don’t know where some people get all this cash.”

Schwartz says, “With a $[1.7] million home, if the buyer puts the standard 25% and the interest rate is $1,275 a month, the mortgage would be around $8,300 a month. A rule of thumb is that your monthly gross should be three times what your mortgage is.”

Schwartz says, “No matter where you are, prices are high and banks will typically lend more than someone might be comfortable with, but you don’t want to be house poor. I’d rather see a person’s mortgage being 25% of their monthly gross income.”

Stassi Schroeder’s Home Is in Hollywood Hills

A video posted on Twitter showed the interior of the Schroeder and her fiance’s Spanish-style home. The residence has dramatic views of the hillside, terracotta-tiled verandas, floor to ceiling windows and dark wood trim and moulding. The entry of the home features double doors that open into a tiled patio courtyard area before the main entryway into the house itself.

Schroeder posted a picture of the entrance to her home on Instagram, captioned with “Homeowners AF.” In her story, she opened a bottle of champagne that was a gift from Lisa Vanderpump to celebrate her new home with Clark. People reported on the star’s social media announcement, saying that the couple plans to wed in the fall of 2020 in Italy.

