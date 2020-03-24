Moonshiners’ Steven Ray Tickle Gets Married to Wife Carol Tickle

In October 2019, Moonshiners’ Steven Ray Tickle married Carol Tickle.

Speaking to Discovery about the big day, Tickle shared that his fondest memory was “standing there on the alter with Carol and making our vows before God.”

Read on to learn more about the happy couple.

Carol Is a Bail Bondswoman

Carol is originally from Chickey, Tennessee, and works as a bail bondswoman. Carol’s Facebook page reveals in addition to her bond work, she is a realtor at Treck Reality, and the owner of Bad Girlz Bail Bonds llc. The website for the company leads to a link that is no longer active.

Tickle tells Discovery that Carol “pursued [Tickle] for 6 years until [he] relented and went out with her.”

In a separate interview with The Blast, Tickle opened up further about how the couple got together, saying, “She says she was hunting another fugitive, but it appeared the only place she was putting any work in was me.”

Fans of Moonshiners may recall that in March 2013, Tickle was arrested for public intoxication in Virginia. Two years later, he was charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun during a traffic stop.

On March 24, 2016, according to the Star Tribune, Tickle was sentenced to a three year suspended penitentiary sentence for possession of the shotgun.

Before the sentencing, Tickle spoke to the court and said, “I am a law-abiding citizen. That gun is something that a buddy of mine gave me many years ago.”

Tickle later served five months in prison for violating his probation.

The Ceremony Was Moonshine Theme

The couple’s wedding ceremony was, fittingly, moonshine themed. Distractify writes, “From wood, to copper fixtures, down to the shimmering bronze dresses bridesmaids wore, it all looked very moonshiney.” Carol has uploaded a number of photos of the nuptials on her Facebook page.

Tickle tells The Blast that Carol was in charge of planning the wedding, and all he had to do was “show up.” And while planning the wedding was a top priority, so was the purchase of the couple’s new home.

Tim Smith, Kenny Law, and Tickle’s former partner, Howie, were all in attendance at the wedding.

While Tickle, who hails from South Virginia, is a fan-favorite on Moonshiners, he was a carpenter before getting into the liquor business. In fact, according to Affair Post, he helped build Clyde’s restaurant in the Washington Metropolitan area.

Tickle has even forayed into politics and considered running against US Representative Robert Hurt in 2015.

The 44-year-old has a daughter named Daisy, who attends Chatham High School in Virginia. Currently, the family is living in Danville, Virginia.

Moonshiners is currently in its 9th season. The show has a huge fan base on social media, with over a million followers on Facebook. The series first season premiered on December 6, 2011, and the second season premiered on November 7, 2012. On October 30, 2019, it was revealed that the show would be renewed for a ninth season.

New episodes of Moonshiners air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Moonshiners: Master Distiller’ Online Without Cable