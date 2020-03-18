‘Survivor’: Winners at War’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers

The latest Survivor: Winners at War episode is titled “Quick on the Draw” and will feature a double-elimination — only the winning tribe is safe from Tribal Council. The castaways are dismayed to hear this in the preview video, and they are similarly surprised to see that Boston Rob Mariano was voted out.

Meanwhile, out on Edge of Extinction, there’s a chance to find a fire token by turning over rocks and Tyson Apostol is desperate to find one. In case you’re curious about the fire token count, on EOE, only Natalie Anderson has any fire tokens; she has three. Everyone else has none.

Back in the game, Parvati Shallow has the most with four, followed by Nick Wilson and Denise Stapley with two apiece. Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, Jeremy Collins, Yul Kwon, Tony Vlachos, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Sophie Clarke, Michele Fitzgerald, and Wendell Holland have one each. Sandra Diaz-Twine and Sarah Lacina do not have any.

Follow along here with our live recap, but be warned of spoilers for the episode. All times Eastern.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

