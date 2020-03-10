Susie (Sprague) Feldman, Corey Feldman’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Corey Feldman is releasing his documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, which reportedly will release the names of men who allegedly molested him and co-star Corey Haim. His ex-wife, Susie Sprague (Feldman), appears in Corey Feldman’s documentary. Feldman’s documentary releases March 9 at 11 p.m. Eastern and March 10 at 3 p.m. Eastern. The tickets cost $20. Here’s what you need to know about Susie Sprague Feldman.

Susie Sprague, Corey Feldman’s second wife, is a model and an actress. The couple was married on the series The Surreal Life in 2002; the decision to have the ceremony filmed for the VH1 was reportedly made by producers. They married about nine months after they met at a club.

MC Hammer proceeded over the ceremony. Sprague and Feldman would go on to have a son before divorcing in 2009.

Before Sprague, Corey Feldman was married to Vanessa Marcil from August 1989 until 1993. Marcil came to prominence by playing the role of Brenda Barrett on General Hospital. At the height of her popularity, she would go on to appear in Beverly Hills 90210 and the series Las Vegas.

Feldman is now married to Courtney Anne Mitchell. She plays keyboard in Feldman’s band, Corey Feldman & the Angels. The couple dated for over four years before finally tying the knot in Las Vegas. It was a whirlwind engagement with only a few days passing before Feldman proposed and the ceremony occurred.

Sprague appeared on Midnight Massacre in 2018 as Cleopatra, using the name Susannah Sprague, IMDb reported. Before that, she had two appearances in 2009 and 2008 in movies and many appearances on TV as herself. She was on Entertainment Tonight in 2016 and on The Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills in 2016. She was on 15 episodes of The Two Coreys from 2007 to 2008 and was on nine episodes of The Surreal Life in 2003.

2. Sprague & Feldman Have a Son, Zen Feldman, Who Was Born in 2004

Corey Feldman’s only child, Zen Scott Feldman, was born on August 7, 2004. Despite their split, the couple both continued to be a presence in his life.

Unlike his own childhood, Feldman tried to keep his son out of the spotlight. It was a decision he spoke about when promoting The Two Coreys. “That was not my call actually. That was between the production company and the network. I never wanted Zen to be a part of the show. Susie and my feelings are that we want to keep him as far away from the entertainment business as possible; certainly, until he’s old enough to make those decisions for himself. Our feeling was, obviously, we’re mom and dad, and we’ve got to have him there with us,” the actor told PR.

3. She Filed for Custody of Their Son When They Divorced

When she filed for divorce in 2009, Sprague, also filed for custody of Zen. At the time, Zen was five. Sprague filed based on “irreconcilable differences” and wanted sole custody of Zen, along with spousal and child support, E News reported at the time. She wanted to give Feldman visitation rights. Feldman’s representative told E News that they hoped to resolve the split amicably for their son’s welfare, and he was hurt and saddened by the news.

In 2011, Sprague sought $307 a month in child support from Feldman, TMZ reported. At the time, Feldman was estimated to be making $1,387 a month. She also sought for Feldman to cover Zen’s health insurance and half his medical expenses.

In 2014, The Daily Mail reported that their divorce was finalized five years after their separation and Feldman was ordered by a court to pay $750 a month in child support. Feldman got the 2001 Mercedes and Sprague got the 2002 Hyundai. Sprague also agreed to use “Sprague” as her last name instead of Feldman.

4. Feldman Said His Son & Sprague Helped Free Him of Depression. He’s Hired Security for Both of Them Before the Documentary.

Feldman once said that Susie and Zen were the reasons why he was able to find freedom from substance abuse and depression, E News reported in 2009. “Whereas I used to get depressed or neurotic or dwell on things, I see my son’s bright eyes and smile in the morning, and suddenly, I don’t feel like I’m depressed anymore,” he said.

On Wendy Williams in March 2020, Feldman said he hired security 24-7 for himself, his son, his wife, and his two ex-wives based on how many death threats he’s gotten. You can see him talk about it in the interview below.

VideoVideo related to susie (sprague) feldman, corey feldman’s ex-wife: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-03-09T20:03:47-04:00

5. Sprague Is a Vegetarian

In an interview with Ecorazzi in 2008, Sprague talked about her belief in helping the environment. “It’s only one planet. It’s all we have. So what we do here affects the other side of the planet in ways we never know.”

She also spoke about her support of Farm Sanctuary and why she was a vegetarian leaning toward veganism. “It takes a lot of commitment to build a farm for these abused animals,” she said. “I hope that they get huge.”

She said her shoes and purse were vegan. She’s anti-fur too, she said, adding that Feldman sometimes got embarrassed by her because of the mean looks she would give to people who were wearing fur.