Is the 2020 ‘Bachelor’ Finale Live, Pre-Taped or Both?

Tonight begins the two-night finale of The Bachelor on ABC, and viewers can expect a mix of live footage and pre-taped footage during the episodes. The After the Final Rose live special will air on Tuesday, March 10 from 8pm ET/PT to 10pm ET/PT. On Monday, we’ll find out what went down in Australia during Peter’s final rose ceremony.

When the show left off, Madi told Peter that it would be difficult for her to continue building a relationship with him if he chose to sleep with the other two contestants. Then, during Fantasy Suites, Madi shared that she was saving herself for marriage. She walked out of the dinner when Peter admitted he had been intimate with the other ladies, but then accepted Peter’s rose when he offered it to her. Now, it’s unclear if Madi will forgive Weber for his past actions. And what footage can we expect to see tonight? What will be live and what will be taped?

Read on but beware of spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Bachelor.

Taped Footage Will Include The Rose Ceremony In Australia & What Happened in the States Afterwards

In his article, Reality Steve writes, “…Peter and Madison are together right now, but not engaged. We will see footage of how it all came to be after filming in Australia ended, because that’s when his ‘courtship’ of Madison had to happen. From everything I was told, this happened in Alabama.”

This would explain why there was footage caught of Madison at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama, with a Bachelor production team a few weeks ago– it’s following Peter’s filmed pursuit of Madison after the ‘finale’ episode was filmed.

Madison currently filming something with production at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/2MaZQSAjQi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 11, 2020

Peter Could Propose During ‘After the Final Rose’

In an article released late last week, Reality Steve also published what he thought was confirmed information about how the ending of The Bachelor pans out.

Then, a few hours later, he wrote on Twitter, “Just gonna put this out there. Since my post this morning, I’ve been on my phone non stop. Plenty of things being said. The whole thing is a mess. Being told so many different things now. Original sources sticking by what they said. New sources saying that’s not it. It’s madness!”

So, Reality Steve admitted it’s unclear how this all will unravel during the March 9 and 10 finale. One thing he did write, however, is that it’s possible Peter will propose during After the Final Rose.

When one reader asked him why Chris Harrison keeps saying that even Peter doesn’t know how the show will end, Reality Steve replied, “I was told this is because Peter is going to propose to her officially during the live show and he doesn’t know if she will accept. Apparently he has no idea if she will say yes. Hell, maybe he’ll get cold feet and not go through with it. Clearly Peter knows what’s happening in his life right now, who’s he talking to, and who he’s with. So to say ‘he doesn’t know how it ends,’ is kind of a play on words. I think Peter will propose on the ATFR Tuesday, but we’ll see.”

This suggests there will undoubtedly be a live segment to the finale.

The International Business Times also reports that Peter, Madison, and Hannah Ann will all be live in-studio during Tuesday’s episode. So, interviews with these three will be interspersed with taped footage of Peter’s alleged pursuit of Madison in Alabama.

Be sure to tune into the two-night finale Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10, from 8-10pm ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Rachel Lindsay Addresses Racism & Racist Tweets on ‘The Bachelor’ WTA