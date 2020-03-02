‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Revealed Live: Who Is the Next New Star? [SPOILERS]

In a first for the Bachelor franchise, the next star of the show is being revealed live on Good Morning America the day the Women Tell All will air. Tune in here Monday, March 2 at 7 a.m. ET for live updates as we find out who the next Bachelorette star will be.

All times Eastern.

7:00 — Hey Bachelor and Bachelorette fans, who is up at the crack of dawn to find out which lucky lady is leading the next lead of the show?

There have been a few names being tossed around recently as possible bachelorettes. Reality Steve recently wrote that he can confirm Kelsey Weier from Peter Weber’s season, Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood’s season, and Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk’s season all went to Los Angeles to go the through the interview process for the show.

“I can tell you three names that I know for sure have been in LA and met with production for formal interviews: Kelsey, Tayshia, and Tia. I’m sure there were more, but those three definitely did. I can’t tell you who they like better, like less, whatever,” wrote Reality Steve.

Reality Steve also said that during the Women Tell All taping, it felt like Kelsey was getting a “bachelorette edit” during the reunion special.

Another rumor going around Bachelor Nation is that Bachelor in Paradise alum Clare Crawley is being considered, though Reality Steve could not confirm that rumor last week. What he could confirm is that Hannah Brown was production’s “top choice,” but they couldn’t settle on the money, so he thought as of February 26 that she was out of the running.

