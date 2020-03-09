‘The Voice’ Contestants 2020: What We Know So Far … 3/9/2020

NBC’s The Voice continues with the fourth episode of Blind Auditions for Season 18 tonight, March 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET. The coach’s teams are filling up, and there have already been more than a few standout contestants up to this point in the season.

The coaches for this season include Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas. Later on in the season, they’ll be joined by mentors Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Joe and Kevin Jonas and Ella Mai.

Here’s what we know about the contestants that we’ve seen so far and what to expect later on in the season:

Blind Audition Standouts

One of the most memorable auditions from this season so far came from Thunderstorm Artis. The 23-year-old is from Haleiwa, Hawaii. He sang “Blackbird” for his audition and had every coach fighting to get him to join their team. Blake even called him “ridiculously talented.” He joined Team Legend in the end, and he may be a big contender later on down the road for the season.

A touching story came from contestant Toneisha Harris who was initially supposed to audition for the show eight years ago but had to put it off when she found out that her now-healthy son had leukemia. She got a four-chair turn from the coaches and ended up joining up with Team Blake.

One standout for Nick’s team so far is Samuel Wilco, who is a soldier from Fort Knox and is 39 years old. He joined Team Nick after singing “Lately” by Stevie Wonder from his audition and telling the coaches about how much his kids love Nick Jonas.

A lot of contestants have received two-chair turns from Kelly and Nick so far, but one standout among them is Samantha Howell who sang “Take It On the Run” for her blind audition. She was so good that Kelly chose to block Blake, causing Nick to turn around in his stead. Samantha ended up going with Kelly, though.

Other contestants we’ve seen so far this season are Nelson Cade III, Darious Lyles, Zach Day and Cammwess who all joined Team Legend; Todd Tilghman, Todd Michael Hall, Levi Watkins and Joei Fulco who joined Team Blake; Tate Brusa, Joanna Serenko, Allegra Miles and Arei Moon who joined team Nick; and Tayler Green, Megan Danielle, Chelle, and Sara Collins who all joined Team Kelly.

The teams will be rounded out even more in the upcoming episode. Each coach has room for ten contestants on their teams, so they will likely become even pickier as the Blind Audition round continues.

When Does the Next Round Begin?

After the Blind Audition episodes, which will probably take place over the next three weeks, there will be four Battle episodes where the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together.

After that, the coaches will choose their artists that will advance to Knockout Rounds. There, the artist that is knocked out can be stolen by another coach or saved by their own coach. Each coach has one steal and one save for the entire Battle Rounds.

After the final episode of Knockout rounds, voting will open up for viewers to choose which artists get to move forward. The live shows will begin sometime around Mid-April this season.

Tune in to The Voice on Mondays on NBC to see which artists advance to the next round.

