‘The Voice’ 2020 Schedule: How Many Blind Auditions Episodes Are There?

Season 18 of The Voice kicks off Monday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC with the first blind audition episode. The schedule for every season varies a little bit, but here’s what we know about the schedule for the latest season of this popular singing competition show.

There Will Probably Be Six Blind Audition Episodes

Seasons 14 and 16 each had six blind audition episodes, while season 12 had seven and season 10 had just five actual audition episodes. All of those seasons except 14 had a recap episode in there as well called “Best of the Blind Auditions.”

So if the pattern holds with the past few spring editions of The Voice, there will be six blind audition episodes, with a possible “Best of the Blind Auditions” recap episode before the Battles begin. It is also possible there are only five or as many as seven blind audition episodes, but there will probably not be more than seven and there will probably not be fewer than five.

That means there will be blind audition episodes on at least February 24 and 25 and March 2, 9, and 16, with more episodes possible on March 23, 30 and even April 6 if there are seven blind audition episodes plus a “best of” recap.

Then the Show Does the Battle Rounds and Knockout Rounds

There are typically four Battle episodes in which the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together. That means we would expect the Battle Round episodes to air either March 30-31 and April 6-7, or April 6-7 and April 13-14, depending on how many blind audition episodes there are.

Then each coach chooses which artist will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach or saved by his or her own coach, but this year is adding a new rule to that — the team coach can only hit their button to save an artist after it’s clear no other coach is going to steal the artist. Each coach has one steal and one save to use in the Battle Rounds.

But in another new twist, the four artists that were saved during the Battles do not automatically advance to the Knockouts. Instead, they compete in the first four-way Knockout. Those four artists will work with a superstar Mega Mentor and then the person who advances will be chosen by America.

At the top of the final episode of Knockouts, voting will open for America to choose which of the four artists moves forward in the competition after their performances. At the top of the first live show, host Carson Daly will reveal which of the four artists was voted through by America, and that artist will continue to the live shows with their original team.

The rest of the Knockout Rounds will happen as they normally do, with artists competing against their teammates but performing a song of their choosing and then the coach choosing who advances. As always, each coach has one steal to use in the Knockout Round.

The Live Shows Will Probably Start in Mid-April

With four Battle episodes and then The Knockout Rounds usually having three episodes, followed by a “Road to the Live Shows” recap episode, that puts the live shows at starting around mid-April. In the past four spring seasons, the live shows have started between April 11 and April 29, so this year, we would expect the live shows to begin on either April 13, 20, or 27.

However, if Ellen’s Game of Games airs on Tuesday nights through the end of March, The Voice can’t start airing twice a week until April, which could push the live shows back to May. If that is the case, the live shows would probably start with a Top 13 instead of a Top 20 or Top 24.

The Voice season 18 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

