Is ‘This Is Us’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

Fans of This Is Us may have tuned in Tuesday, March 3 expecting to find out how Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is going to deal with the results of her MRI that suggest she has early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. But the popular NBC drama was not on TV because of NBC News’ Decision 2020 Super Tuesday coverage, anchored by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, and Andrea Mitchell.

Here’s what you need to know about when This Is Us will return but be warned of mild spoilers for the upcoming episodes.

This Is Us Returns March 9

Fortunately for This Is Us fans, the show is only taking a one-week hiatus before returning with new episodes. On Tuesday, March 10, NBC will air “New York, New York,” which sees Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Rebecca take a trip to New York City for one of Kevin’s events. While they are there, Kevin takes Rebecca on a whirlwind adventure, which draws Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) ire because he feels like he has always been the one to take care of their mother and he doesn’t like Kevin horning in on his role as caretaker.

In the preview clip, Kevin fires back that maybe he can be a caretaker and know what’s good for their mom too. But Randall’s protectiveness stems from all those years that Kate and Kevin were so busy with their own problems that he was the only one who seemed to care about Rebecca (in his mind), so it will probably not be easy for him to share that part of Rebecca’s life with Kevin, or even Kate (Chrissy Metz) or Miguel (Jon Huertas).

Hartley recently told reporters that this problem between Kevin and Randall is “a massive schism.”

“It’s big. It’s a big problem. I feel like on our show you have these moments where you look back and are like, ‘I remember that. That was a moment.’ This will be one,” he told US Weekly. “It’s huge. It’s like a massive schism.”

This Is Us is Also New on March 16 and March 24

On Tuesday, March 16, This Is Us will air another new episode, titled “After the Fire.” According to the episode description, “Randall reflects on what could have been.” This will be the penultimate episode of season four, which means there will only be one more episode this season following “After the Fire.”

It sounds like this will be an episode that imagines what life would have been like if Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) had not been killed in the Pearsons’ house fire in 1998, which is sure to be an emotional punch to the gut.

After this episode, the season four finale will air on Tuesday, March 24. We don’t know much about the season four finale yet, but Hartley did tell US Weekly that fans will find out the identity of Kevin’s fiancee by the time season four wraps.

“We’re almost there. We’re a couple of weeks away. You’ll find out!” teased Hartley.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

