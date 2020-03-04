‘The Voice’ Time & Schedule: Why Is It Not on TV Tonight?

NBC singing competition The Voice premiered its 18th season on Monday, February 24 and aired a second live audition on Tuesday, February 25. But this week, the show only aired on Monday, March 2.

The reason is because of the Democratic primary’s Super Tuesday voting day, where over one-third of the delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned after 14 states and one U.S. territory go to the polls on Tuesday, March 3. NBC is instead airing NBC News Decision 2020 Super Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Here’s what you need to know about when The Voice will return.

The Next New Episode Is March 9

Samantha Howell Performs REO Speedwagon's "Take It on the Run" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Depending on the season, sometimes The Voice’s spring editions air a two-night premiere on a Monday and Tuesday in February and then it sticks to Monday nights only until the live shows begin. In other seasons, there are two nights on most weeks; in still other seasons, there are only two nights per week for the first two weeks, then Monday nights only for several weeks, then two nights once they get to the live shows.

It really depends on what kind of other shows NBC has to fill its broadcast time slots because The Voice gets really good ratings. So if NBC is in a leaner year content-wise, the Peacock airs more episodes of The Voice.

This year, NBC has Ellen’s Game of Games to air on Tuesdays until at least March 17, which is the latest date with an episode announced. But a rep from NBC told Heavy that Ellen’s Game of Games season three will have 16 episodes, which puts its finale probably airing on April 21.

There Will Probably Be Six Blind Audition Episodes

Cellist Clerida Sings Corinne Bailey Rae's "Put Your Records On" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Seasons 14 and 16 each had six blind audition episodes, while season 12 had seven and season 10 had just five actual audition episodes. All of those seasons except 14 had a recap episode in there as well called “Best of the Blind Auditions.”

So if the pattern holds with the past few spring editions of The Voice, there will be six blind audition episodes, with a possible “Best of the Blind Auditions” recap episode before the Battles begin. It is also possible there are only five or as many as seven blind audition episodes, but there will probably not be more than seven and there will probably not be fewer than five.

That means there will be blind audition episodes on at least February 24 and 25 and March 2, 9, and 16, with more episodes possible on March 23, 30 and even April 6 if there are seven blind audition episodes plus a “best of” recap.

The Live Shows Will Probably Start in Mid-April

All Chairs Turn as Thunderstorm Artis Sings "Blackbird" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

After the blind auditions are over, the show does the Battle Round and Knockout Round. In a new twist, the four artists that were saved during the Battle Round will not automatically advance to the Knockouts. Instead, they will compete in the first four-way Knockout. Those four artists will work with a superstar Mega Mentor and then the person who advances will be chosen by America via a vote that starts during the final episode of the Knockout Round.

With four Battle episodes and then the Knockout Rounds usually having three episodes apiece, followed by a “Road to the Live Shows” recap episode, that puts the live shows at starting around mid-April. In the past four spring seasons, the live shows have started between April 11 and April 29, so this year, expect the live shows to begin on either April 13, 20, or 27.

However, if Ellen’s Game of Games airs on Tuesday nights through the end of March (or even the first week of April), The Voice can’t start airing twice a week until April, which could push the live shows back to May. If that is the case, the live shows will probably start with a Top 13 instead of a Top 20 or Top 24.

The Voice season 18 airs on Mondays and (eventually) Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

