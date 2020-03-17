Vanderpump Rules Time: How Long Is Tonight’s Episode

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules Season 8 midseason premiere is tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and it looks like the drama will be heating up a bit more. The episode is one hour and 36 minutes long, ending at 10:36 p.m. ET/PT.

People premiered the midseason trailer for the show, during which Jax Taylor begins to have doubts about his marriage with Brittany Cartwright. That episode will likely take place later in the season since tonight’s episode is titled “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Cauchi.”

According to the episode synopsis, tonight will see Jax and Brittany’s wedding, then focus on Sassi questioning whether or not Beau will ever propose to her.

“Lisa takes Katie and Schwartz to task for failing to make their marriage official, Sandoval throws himself into his best man duties to prove himself to Jax, and Kristen clashes with Carter over the future of their relationship. Back at SUR, Danica tries to talk Dayna out of giving Max another chance,” the synopsis reads.

Next week’s episode goes back to the usual length with one hour of airtime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Midseason Premiere Will Up the Drama

In a clip obtained by PEOPLE, during the midseason premiere, Jax is already questioning his marriage to Brittany, saying that he’s thinking his wedding was just so quick and he’s unsure about whether or not he did the correct thing.

For context, the two tied the knot early in June during a wedding at Brittany’s home estate, which just happened to be the Kentucky Castle.

In the clip, Brittany tells Jax she’s worried about him and doesn’t want him to go back to his old ways, leading to the other castmembers telling him that he does have a habit of self-destruction.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Have Self-Isolated Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Stassi Schroeder and her now-fiance Beau Clark were forced to postpone some live show dates for her podcast “Straight Up With Stassi,” which had them both return to Los Angeles. They’re now self-isolating with one another in their home.

“I was doing my makeup getting ready to go. I’m really sorry and thank you to everyone who bought tickets. Hopefully we’ll be able to reschedule,” Stassisaid on Instagram on March 12. “The bigger point here is that this is really scary and it’s really sad. I was really looking forward to meeting all of you guys and being out there. We just have to stay safe and hopefully I’ll be seeing you all in a few months.”

The two have wedding plans for October in Italy, but they may have to reschedule amid the outbreak.

Kristen Doute ended up quarantining alongside Brittany Cartwright in her home. Kristen’s current boyfriend is out of the country, so she was worried about him when chatting with Andy Cohen via Instagram Live.

“The boy that I’m dating is not in the country at the moment, so hopefully he makes it back,” she said. She’s been sharing throwback photos on Instagram to pass the time.

