‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Performers & Performances

The 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards has been postponed until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in its place on CBS Sunday, April 5, the hottest country stars are coming together for a night of uplifting performances and humorous anecdotes. Here are who viewers can look forward to seeing on the ACM Presents: Our Country two-hour special concert.

Performers

ACM Presents: Our Country (Sneak Peek 1)

Hosted by CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, this star-studded country music celebration promises to bring some downhome cheer to all those viewers were looking forward to the 2020 ACM Awards on April 5.

The two-hour special will feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

“Broadcast television and music have always been mediums that bring people together,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “From their living rooms to yours, CBS is pleased to partner with the ACM and dick clark productions to have some of today’s biggest country artists connect with and entertain fans in an intimate way while allowing everyone to stay safe.”

“Music has always served as a powerful form of hope and solidarity during challenging times,” said Amy Thurlow, President, dick clark productions. “It’s our privilege to offer audiences an uplifting message through music as well as a look back at some of the best moments in ACM Awards history.”

ACM Presents: Our Country (Sneak Peek 2)

In the preview videos, viewers get sneak peeks of Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker dueting on Rucker’s 2013 No. 1 country hit “Wagon Wheel,” the three members of Lady Antebellum — Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, and Charles Kelley — performing their new hit single “What I’m Leaving For,” Carrie Underwood and a glass of wine performing “Drinking Alone” from her living room couch, and music sweethearts Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performing their duet “Nobody But You” from Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch where they have been holed up quarantining together.

According to a CBS press release, the other performances include “Homecoming Queen” by Kelsea Ballerini, “I Hold On” by Dierks Bentley, “Last Time I Say Sorry” by Kane Brown and John Legend, “Most People Are Good” by Luke Bryan, “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile, “Never Break Heart” by Eric Church, “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs, “I Shall Believe” by Sheryl Crow, “Blessings” by Florida Georgia Line, “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert, “Next to You” by Little Big Town, “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw, “Some People Do” by Old Dominion, “Mud on the Tires” by Paisley and Rucker, “Be a Light” by Thomas Rhett, “Honey, I’m Home” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain, and “Wasted Time” by Keith Urban.

The show will also “honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Darius Rucker” with performances of “Lucille,” “The Gambler” and “Coward of the County.”

The release also says, “As previously announced, artists will appear from their homes to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits. Additionally, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will highlight favorite ACM moments from the past. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope, and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.”

Finally, iHeartMedia’s Bobby Bones, a long-time ACM Lifting Lives supporter, will introduce the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund during the telecast. ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music, created this fund to assist individuals working in the Country Music industry who are suffering a financial crisis as a result of the pandemic. Those in need can apply for funds at ACMLiftingLives.org.

ACM Presents: Our Country airs Sunday, April 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

