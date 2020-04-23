After Life Season 2 Premiere: When is it Released on Netflix?

Ricky Gervais’ dark comedy After Life is returning for Season 2 on Friday, April 24. The new season will drop on Netflix at 3:01 a.m. ET/2:01 a.m. CT, and will consist of six new episodes, which each run approximately 30 minutes long. All six episodes will all be available to binge immediately after they drop on the streaming platform Friday morning.

The majority of the original cast will be returning for Season 2, minus one character, who died in the first season. Ricky Gervais (Tony), Tom Basden (Matt), Tony Way (Lenny), Diane Morgan (Kath), Mandeep Dhillon (Sandy), David Bradley (Tony’s dad), and Paul Kaye, who plays Tony’s psychiatrist, will also be back. Fans can expect to see several new faces this season as well, according to Gervais.

Gervais Says Tony’s Issues With Depression & Grief Are Far From Over in Season 2

Gervais was pleasantly surprised at the positive fan reception to the show’s first season. According to What’s on Netflix, the actor expressed his astonishment at the amount of positive feedback to After Life. He said, “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

However, for those expecting Tony to be better off emotionally in the second season, Gervais teases that his issues with depression are far from over. “People thought that he was better at the end of [Season] 1. Why? Because someone asked him out on a date and made him feel better for a minute?” he said, according to Newsweek.

He continues, “Is he over depression? Is he over his mental illness, his anxiety, his grief? No, he’s not. He’s just trying different ways to cope with it. It’s up and down, like life.”

Gervais’ Shows Typically Only Run for Two Seasons

Most of Gervais’ most popular TV shows, including The Office, Extras, Derek and Life’s Too Short have only run for a whopping two seasons, so Season 2 of After Life could very well be the last. However, according to Newsweek, Gervais is considering a third season of show, depending on the demand.

“I don’t know about a series three,” Gervais said. “For the first time ever, I would do a series three, because the world’s so rich, I love the characters, I love all the actors in it, I love my character, I love the town, I love the themes… I love the dog! So I would do a third, but it’s got to be a real demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna just do it.”

He added in another interview that he prefers to only have 12-14 episodes per series because “it’s a great length to put everything in it and have nothing left,” What’s On Netflix reports.

After Life drops on Netflix Friday, April 24 at 3 a.m. ET. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

