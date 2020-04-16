How Did the Speeches Ruin Angelina Pivarnick’s Wedding on ‘Jersey Shore’?

The Jersey Shore girls got booed at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira after Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley gave a mean-spirted bridesmaid speech. Polizzi has since insisted that MTV producers made her do the roast, where she said Pivarnick was the “dump to their island,” the “Rob to their Kardashians,” and “the fly to their shit,” among other insults.

Audio of the roast quickly leaked and Polizzi was heard yelling at the crowd that it was “just a joke” and telling the partygoers to “relax.” She continued to insult her co-star even after they erupted in loud boos over the Staten Island offense.

Not only did the speech not sit well with the audience, but it also left Pivarnick in tears. MTV caught the speech on camera, and Jersey Shore viewers will get to see how the infamous moment went down on Thursday’s episode. Cortese starts by saying that the speech is “good but funny” to the bride.

But Pivarnick was not pleased. “That was so fucked up,” she said. “I’m so mad right now. I’m not happy. I told security to get rid of them.”

After realizing how much they hurt their co-star, Polizzi said she was done with the show. “I would never intentionally try to ruin someone’s wedding,” she said.

Cortese and Polizzi Responded to The Backlash

Cortese defended the mean-spirited speech, saying she thought Pivarnick would laugh. “Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well,” she wrote. “We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said .. clearly we were wrong .. we’re friggen human ..people make mistakes .. But wishing bad on my son .. how are you any better .. our speech was not meant to be malicious .. we actually did a lot while filming with Angelina for her wedding.”

“I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative,” she continued. “We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house.”

Polizzi maintained she was forced to do the by MTV producers. “Well, we’re not really supposed to talk about but…f**k it, it’s my podcast,” Polizzi said. “I literally told producers, ‘I’m not going to do a speech because I’m not comfortable doing one; I don’t think we should be doing one,” Nicole said. “[I said] ‘We’re not going to make a mockery of this wedding’ and of course we were forced to do something we didn’t want to do.”

Pivarnick Forgave Her Co-Stars

After not talking to her co-stars, Pivarnick eventually forgave Farley, Polizzi and Cortese. “I married the love of my life surrounded by family and friends with moments that we will both cherish forever,” Pivarnick wrote on Instagram. “As for anything with my jersey shore family just know like every other family, we have our arguments and misunderstandings.”

“As for my girls, we have been through worse and will not let a couple of jokes ruin what we have rebuilt over the last couple of years,” she continued. “If you watch our show, you know we all roast each other. That’s what family does. Please let us work this out and enjoy the rest of the season. Thank you everyone.”

To see what happened at Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira, don’t miss Jersey Shore when it airs on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

