Asaf Goren & Nany Gonzalez Hook Up on ‘The Challenge’

If you put a bunch of single reality stars together in a house, there are bound to be some hook-ups, and on the season 35 premiere of The Challenge, two houseguests wasted no time in that department, which is good because one of them was the first person eliminated. Read on to find out what happened on the “Total Madness” premiere, but be warned of spoilers.

Asaf Goren and Nany Gonzalez Were the First Hookup of the Season

At the first challenge, Nany Gonzalez was scoping out the fresh meat and decided that one of the newbies might be someone she’d like to get to know better.

“I’m looking at all these rookies and there is one rookie that sticks out: Asaf. He’s tall, he’s tan, he’s got muscles, he’s got this little Tarzan-looking thing going on and he is definitely somebody that I would be interested in,” said Nany.

Following the grueling first challenge, the contestants were turned loose in their new digs, which is a renovated bunker in the Czech Republic. That night, Asaf caught Nany’s eye. She sat down to talk to him because he looked kind of bummed out as everyone around him was partying and drinking.

“I don’t like to do what everyone else is doing. It feels like everyone’s trying too hard. It feels fake to me,” said Asaf, who is an alum of So You Think You Can Dance and Celebrity Ninja Warrior.

“People are going to be fake, but there’s going to be a lot of people that you do meet and you do like and you will carry on a relationship with outside of the show,” Nany reassured him. “You can always come to me no matter what. You’re a good person and I see that, you have a good heart.”

Asaf then said in a talking-head interview that he trusts her “100 percent.”

Later, Nany more or less told Asaf that he would be sleeping in her room that night and they were still cuddled up together in the morning.

Kyle Christie laughed about their hook-up and said, “Asaf is amazing. He’s like this beautiful man that just wants to hug, kiss and smile all the time… The Challenge is gonna destroy him.”

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

