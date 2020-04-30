Aziz Ansari’s House: Where He & His Girlfriend Call Home

On April 30, NBC is airing a special episode of Parks and Recreation to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The episode will be a half-hour scripted return to the lives of the residents of Pawnee as they go through the coronavirus outbreak.

The episode will see the return of all the main cast as well as some special guest stars. Fans will be happy to see the return of the entrepreneurial Tom Haverford, played by comedian Aziz Ansari. NBC’s promo for the episode featured Amy Poehler explaining that the entire episode will be shot from the different cast members’ homes.

People tuning in to the episode may be wondering where Aziz Ansari calls home. Although the comedian appears to be quarantining in London, U.K., with his girlfriend, Danish physicist Serena Skov Campbell, he has a home in Tribeca, New York and Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood.

Ansari First Purchased the ‘Hong House’ in Los Angeles’s Los Feliz Neighborhood in 2013

In 2013, Ansari bought a house in the ritzy Los Feliz Estates named the Hong House after its architect, Roger Hong. The house was built in 1969 and according to Curbed Los Angeles, Ansari paid $2.687 million for the property. According to LA Times, it’s a mid-century modern post-and-beam home with “an inner courtyard that leads to a two-story central hall, 20-foot vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and walls of glass.”

The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and over 3,000 square feet of living space. It also has an outdoor patio with a wood deck, spa, swimming pool and built-in barbecue, all accessible through sliding glass doors. Photos of the home are available through the LA Times’ profile of Hong House. The home was previously owned by director Andrew Douglas.

The Comedian Purchased a Tribeca Loft in 2017 in the Same Building as Many Other Celebrities

Ansari also purchased a loft in Tribeca in May 2017, although it was kept secret until February 2018, according to Architectural Digest. Ansari’s unit is on the third floor and is 2,452-square-feet, and it also happens to be in the same building at 155 Franklin Street as a few other high-profile celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake.

Architectural Digest obtained city records and found that Ansari bought the home for $5.7 million. The unit is described as “industrial chic, with exposed brick, wood-beamed ceilings and large windows.” It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos of the gorgeous unit are available via 6sqft. The outlet adds that Ansari purchased the property from its previous owner, New York Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh.

6sqft describes the place as having “11-foot ceilings, new floors and lighting, and a new kitchen complete with Calacatta marble counters, custom cabinetry, and a large six-seat breakfast bar.” The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub and a double vanity.

According to the outlet, Swift paid a bit more for her unit, purchasing the top two floors of the building from the Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson for $20 million.

