Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Singing Together in ACM Presents Concert

Blake Shelton and long-time girlfriend Gwen Stefani will perform together during tonight’s “ACM Presents: Our Country,” which took the place of the Academy of Country Music Awards. The award show has been rescheduled for September.

The special will be hosted by Gayle King, who talked about what to expect from the two-hour show. While the majority of the show will be performances from some of country music’s biggest stars, it will also feature clips from past Academy of Country Music Awards and conversations with the artists.

“We were all ready for the big night [in] April, but the coronavirus changed everything,” King told ET Online. “The genius of this is that all the superstars of country music [have] done special performances from their home that they shot themselves. So, you’ve got Lady Antebellum [at] one, two, three different locations. You’ve got Blake and Gwen fireside in Oklahoma singing ‘Nobody But You’ with her brother doing the camera.”

“ACM Presents: Our Country” airs tonight, April 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. on CBS. It is a two-hour special.

Stefani and Shelton Will Perform From Their Home

Stefani and Shelton will be performing “Nobody But You” from their home in Oklahoma as a fireside-type performance. The couple’s music video for the song was released in January 2020 and has over 22 million views on YouTube.

Shelton and Stefani share four homes throughout the country, but they will be performing from their home in Oklahoma, where Shelton is usually based. The home was custom built after the couple decided to move in together and is located in Lake Texoma. Shelton also owns a ranch in Tishomingo.

Stefani and her children often play around on the outdoor basketball court at the home. They also own several ATVs. As of 2017, the property was worth around $4.7 million.

The couple also owns a home in the Los Angeles area and another in Nashville.

Who Else is Performing on the Show?

In case you missed it, here are your ACM Presents: Our Country performers and their songs! See you Sunday at 8/7c on CBS. #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/U2pwXqWQct — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2020

There will be dozens performers and songs during the show tonight. Here’s a breakdown of who is performing what:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker – “Mud on the Tires” and “Wagon Wheel”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Dierks Bentley – “I Hold On”

Eric Church – “Never Break Heart”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

Kane Brown and John Legend – “Last Time I Say Sorry”

Keith Urban – “Wasted Time”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Homecoming Queen?”

Lady Antebellum – “What I’m Leaving For”

Little Big Town – “Next to You”

Luke Bryan – “Most People Are Good”

Luke Combs – “Beautiful Crazy”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey and Trever Rosen) – “Some People Do”

Shania Twain – “Honey I’m Home” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”

Sheryl Crow – “I Shall Believe”

Thomas Rhett – “Be a Light”

Tim McGraw – “Humble and Kind”

There will also be a special tribute to Kenny Rogers during the show. The tribute will feature Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker performing “Lucille” and “The Gambler” and also Luke Bryan Performing “Coward of the County.”

The two-hour “ACM Presents: Our Country” special airs tonight, April 5 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

