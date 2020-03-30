Blake Shelton Said Adam Levine Could Kiss His Butt After He Left ‘The Voice’

At the end of Season 16 of NBC’s The Voice, coach Adam Levine left the show to take care of his daughters and perform at various events. At the time, though, fellow long-time coach Blake Shelton had some choice words to share with the star.

At the time, it seemed as though Shelton and Levine had a good working relationship, but that may not have actually been the case. A source told the Hollywood Reporter that Shelton could not stand Levine while he was working with him on the set. Now, the two maintain that they are friends.

He told Ellen recently that he misses the show, and would love to return, despite the fact that he loves doing little more than sitting around the house way more than getting a reported $30 million paycheck.

Shelton Jokingly Said Levine Could Kiss Butt

After Levine left the show, Entertainment Tonight reported that Shelton joked about Levine’s departure and said he was ready to “duke it out” with him, though he was happy with the fact that his long-time girlfriend Gwen Stefani was now on the show.

“Adam’s not on the show and I want him to know that he can still kiss my (expletive) wherever he is right now,” Shelton joked, before saying he “couldn’t be happier” that Stefani signed onto the show.

Stefani has also left the show now in order to pursue a Las Vegas residency. She was replaced by Nick Jonas at the beginning of Season 18.

In May 2019, Levine announced that he would be leaving The Voice and Stefani would step back in as a coach in his place.

Host Carson Daly reported the news, saying, “Of course many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He’ll always be a cherished member of ‘The Voice’ family, and of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Shelton is the Only Remaining Original Coach on ‘The Voice’

Because Adam Levine left the show, Blake Shelton is now the only original coach left on The Voice. He is now joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and the newest coach Nick Jonas.

When the show first aired, the coaches were Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. Aguilera and Green have been off the show for quite some time, and now Shelton is left as the only coach who has been around since the very start. He has also won the most seasons of the show, now followed closely by coach John Legend. Clarkson is a bit further behind.

Now, Adam Levine is set to go on tour with his band, Maroon 5, later in 2020. The tour was announced after they dropped their newest single, “Memories” in September 2019, and they will be traveling with Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor.

The tour was set to begin on May 30. Maroon 5 began touring in 2003-2005 and quickly grew a loyal following. They have released six studio albums and three live albums. Of their six studio works, they made the equivalent of $65.76 million in sales.

