Danita Tutt Now: An Update on Her Life & Is She Still in Jail?

The new series on A&E, Accused: Guilty or Innocent? returns on April 28 with its second episode titled “Attempted Murder or Protective Mother?” The show explores the case of Danita Thetford Tutt, a mother from Cleburne, Texas, who was accused in 2016 of attempting to murder her son, Colby Tutt. The prosecution alleged that Tutt injured her son through unnecessary surgeries and then withheld food from him in an attempt to starve him. Tutt denied these allegations, saying that she only followed the recommendations from doctors and hospice workers.

The A&E series explores cases from the perspective of the person accused of a crime through the trial, their defense and their verdict, all seen through the lenses of the defense team and the accused and their family. The show premiered last week with the case of Bryan Steven Lawson, and it explored whether he murdered his wife or killed her in self-defense.

When watching Tutt’s story on this week’s episode, a lot of viewers may be wondering, where is Danita Tutt now?

Danita Was Found Guilty & Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison & 10 Years Probation

In October 2018, a Tarrant County jury found Tutt guilty of one count of causing her child serious bodily injury and one count of attempted murder for withholding nutrients and food from her child. The jury deliberated for five days before returning the verdict. A few days later, on October 26, 2018, Tutt was sentenced to five years in prison for injury to a child and a recommended 10 years of probation for attempted murder.

At the time, one of Tutt’s defense attorneys, Terri Moore, said: “She’s devastated. There’s no doubt about it. She’s heartbroken. She’s flat on her face right now. She’s not somebody who has ever given much thought to spending time at the courthouse. Nobody knows the stress of being on trial until it happens to them.” Moore added that the doctors who cared for Colby should shoulder the blame for what happened, for convincing Tutt that her son was terminally ill and dying.

In a recent statement to Heavy, Moore said, “It continues to make me sick to my stomach when I think of Danita. She is an innocent young mother. The jury blew it,” adding that she believes the jury was swayed by the media coverage of the case leading up to the trial that painted Tutt in a negative light.

Danita Is Still in Prison Today & She Is Not Eligible for Parole Until 2021

According to inmate records at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice site, Tutt is sentenced to jail until October 17, 2023. She is serving her sentence in the William P. Hobby Unit, a prison for women in Falls County, Texas. She is eligible for parole on April 18, 2021. According to her record, she was already denied parole on May 25, 2019, due to the nature of the case.

Her offense is listed as injury to a child, dated May 4, 2016. She was sentenced in Tarrant County for five years on October 26, 2018. In an email to Heavy, Moore said, “Danita is a strong woman deeply committed to her faith. She is using her faith to help other incarcerated women know they can lean on that faith to give them strength.” She added that an appeal has been filed but there has not yet been a decision.

She said, “it’s heartbreaking that she has to be away from her kids and her son continues to have the same health issues that he [had] before Danita was convicted.”

