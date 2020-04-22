Danny Devito’s House: Where He & His Wife Rhea Perlman Call Home

Danny DeVito is a legendary actor who lives in Malibu, California, with his wife Rhea Perlman. Find out more about the place DeVito and Perlman call home and where they’re hunkering down during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Devito and Perlman have owned several properties in California over the years, though DeVito is a native of New Jersey. It’s why he was included in the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, which is a fundraiser to help struggling help New Jersey communities during the COVID-19 outbreak. While he was born on the East Coast, and even has his own day dedicated to him, California is the place DeVito now calls home.

DeVito & Perlman Renovated Their Malibu House in 2016

DeVito and Perlman redid their Malibu beach house in 2016, Architectural Digest wrote. They worked with Carter Design to help with the renovation, where they put in new floors, added fresh paint, fixtures and updated the bathrooms. It was really important for DeVito and Perlman to have a vibe of relaxation. “I wanted to create a meditative and warm environment that would nurture and support those talents,” designer Genevieve Carter told AD.

Saw Danny Devito trending and nearly had a heart attack. But, he's just being his usual awesome self. pic.twitter.com/rtzV9A4aev — CJD 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@CJD_85) April 21, 2020

In 2015, the couple put their Beverly Hills estate, which is about 29,000 square feet, on the market for $25 million. Developers renovated the property and put it back on the market for $85 million, the Wall Street Journal wrote. It might seem like a drastic price climb, but the Journal noted that a neighboring property sold for $70 million in Beverly Hills.

As Variety noted, DeVito and Perlman have owned a small home near Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Jack Nicholson & Danny DeVito Grew Up as Childhood Friends in New Jersey

DeVito loves to talk about growing up in New Jersey. One of the friends he had as a kid in the 1940s and ’50s was Jack Nicholson. Their parents owned a hair salon together, AMC.com noted. The duo then went on to star in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

DeVito is proud of where he’s from. “Everybody likes to break chops. That’s like a big Jersey thing,” the star told New Jersey Monthly in 2010.

To emphasize his point, he referenced Bruce Spring’s speech after he was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. “When Bruce said that [giving the finger] should be the New Jersey [state] bird, it’s that sense of humor,” DeVito told the publication. “Everybody’s ragging on Jersey all the time and that’s cool too. You have to take everything in stride and have a good sense of humor about stuff.”

On April 22 at 7:00 p.m., DeVito is scheduled to help give back to the state that raised him. More than a dozen celebrities have signed up for the benefit, including Springsteen, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, Kelly Ripa, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA and more.

“We’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times,” New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said in a press statement. The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund was started on March 24 to provide relief for the economic and social effects of COVID-19 in New Jersey.

