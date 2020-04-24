Dimitri Diatchenko Dead: ‘Chernobyl Diaries’ Actor Dies at 52

Dimitri Diatchenko, an actor best known for his role in Chernobyl Diaries, has died at the age of 52. TMZ first reported the actor’s death on Friday after speaking to the star’s brother. Diatchenko’s family called the police on Wednesday, April 22, for a wellness check at his home, since they hadn’t heard from him in a few days. The police discovered his body at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida.

His family told TMZ that they believe he died late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. There is not yet a cause of death as a medical examination will take place. TMZ reported that the cause of death is not believed to be from COVID-19 and there were no signs of foul play. His family told TMZ they were “blindsided” by his death since the actor was healthy and in good physical shape.

The actor started his career in the 1990s but was perhaps better known for his 2008 roles in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skulls and Get Smart. He received praise for his portrayal of Ukrainian tour guide Yuri in the 2012 movie Chernobyl Diaries. He has appeared in many smaller roles in TV shows in the last 20 years, including How I Met Your Mother, Sons of Anarchy and 2 Broke Girls.

This story is still developing.

