William Morris: NYPD Transportation Chief on Life Support With COVID-19

The New York Post has reported that NYPD Transportation Chief William Morris is on life support due to complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus. They have said that he’s expected to be pulled off life support after his family gets to the hospital.

According to the NY Post, police sources said that Morris was on life support on Tuesday and doctors were waiting for his son to arrive before removing the transportation chief from life support. One reporter pointed out that NY Post initially reported that Morris had died, but then updated the headline to state that he is on life support.

NY Post had initially reported Chief Morris had passed Now they've updated their headline



Morris Is the 2nd NYPD Chief to Be Hospitalized With the Coronavirus

The 61-year-old is a three-star chief in the NYPD who oversaw traffic and highway patrol throughout New York City. Morris is not the first NYPD chief to be hospitalized with the virus. Edward Delatorre, the NYPD Chief of Transit, was previously hospitalized with COVID-19, but he has since recovered.

The NYPD has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with 31 NYPD members dying of the virus — six uniformed members and 25 civilians. As the Post reported, 4,435 members of the force have already tested positive for the virus as of the evening of April 20.

New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. According to the New York State Department of Health, as of April 21, there were 139,385 coronavirus cases in New York City and 10,657 deaths.

Many Have Posted Prayers & Well-Wishes for the 61-Year-Old Chief of Transportation

In a statement posted by Daily News, Chris Monahan, the president of the Captain’s Endowment Association, said: “Chief Morris has dedicated his life to the NYPD. We are praying for him and his family and we hope he recovers.”

Many took to Twitter to share well-wishes and prayers for his recovery. One user said, “Prayers for Chief Morris,” and another added: “Please let’s keep Chief Morris and his family in our prayers! His son is a Marine Officer ORAH! NYPD Transportation Chief William Morris on life support with coronavirus.”

The NYPD Assistant Commissioner for School Safety, Ramon Garcia, tweeted: “Chief William Morris is in our prayers. NYPD Chief of Transportation is on life support with COVID-19.”

Chief William Morris is in our prayers

After the erroneous report that Morris had passed away, social media users also retweeted the story and shared their condolences.

