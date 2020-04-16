Brian Dennehy’s Daughter Is TV & Theatre Star Elizabeth Dennehy

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy, known for his starring roles in beloved films such as Tommy Boy, Romeo and Juliet, Silverado, and Cocoon, passed away due to natural causes on April 15, according to TMZ. He was 81.

Dennehy, the two-time Tony Award-winning actor, is survived by his wife Jennifer Arnott, and their five children, which includes daughter Elizabeth Dennehy, who followed in her father’s footsteps to become a working actor in Hollywood. Her siblings include Kathleen, Sarah, Diedre, and Cormack Dennehy.

Born on October 1, 1960, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Dennehy, who’s married to fellow actor, former Days of Our Lives star James Lancaster, with whom she shares two children.

Here’s what you need to know about Brian Dennehy’s daughter Elizabeth Dennehy:

Dennehy Said Her Father Did His Best To Discourage Her Acting Career At First

Knowing how hard it is to become a successful actor, Dennehy Orlando Sentinel in 1988 that her father warned her of the many pitfalls of pursuing such a career, but that there was never anything else she wanted to do in life. “By age 11, I knew all the lines in On the Waterfront,” she said.

Dennehy studied her craft at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and earned a Theatre Arts BFA in Performance at Hofstra University. Working her way up from the bottom, one of her first acting gigs was a role in the dinner theatre show, “Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding.”

Dennehy admitted that she’s constantly asked questions about her father, and wasn’t afraid to admit that the relation clearly has helped give her acting career a boost. “I don’t mind when people ask about my dad,” she said. “It’s only natural. Besides, it’s hard for people to remember you in this business — and my God, do you know how many blonde women my age are out there who look like me? And if people remember me for it (her dad), that’s fine.”

Dennehy’s First Acting Role Was On ‘Guiding Light’ Before Booking A Guest Star on ‘Seinfeld’

Dennehy jumped into acting at age 19, and booked her first recurring role on the popular series, Guiding Light. She played the part of Christina ‘Blake’ Bauer/Lindsay Thorpe from 1988 through 1989.

Shortly afterward, Dennehy booked the role of Lieutenant Commander Shelby on Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as guest-stars on the series Quantum Leap in 1992, and Class of ’96 in 1993.

That same year, Dennehy broke out with a part on the NBC series Seinfeld. In addition to having an uncredited role in the pilot, she played the role of Allison in the memorable episode entitled “The Handicap Spot.” Dennehy went on to star on numerous TV series including a series regular role on Charmed, and numerous guest starring spots on shows such as Masters of Sex, The Young and the Restless, Rizzoli & Isles, The Mentalist, Medium, and Boston Legal.

Dennehy Lives In Los Angles With Husband James Lancaster, Who Is Also A Frequent TV Star

James Lancaster, a fellow thespian, starred on Days of Our Lives as Father Tim Jensen from 2003 to 2009. Like his wife, Lancaster has also guest-starred on a slew of TV series including Murder, She Wrote, Chicago Hope, Numb3rs, CSI: New York, Even Stevens, and Hot in Cleveland.

As for his film career, Lancaster starred as Father Byles in James Cameron’s Titanic, and had parts in the movies Leprechaun 2, Spanglish, and was the moderator in The Prestige.

