Filipe Duarte Dead: ‘Days Gone’ Voice Actor Dies at 46

Portuguese actor and voice actor Filipe Duarte has died at the age of 46. Duarte died on Friday, April 17, after suffering from a heart attack in Lisbon, Portugal, according to the Portuguese media outlet Fama Show.

Duarte was born on June 5, 1973 in Angola, Portugal, and he’s known for such roles as Deacon in the PlayStaion 4 game Days Gone, Fernando Ataíde in Variações: Guardian Angel and Lucas Oliveira e Silva in Cinzento e Negro. Duarte, who was also known as “Pipo,” spoke three languages, Portuguese, English and Spanish.

The Portuguese actor studied at the Escola Superior de Teatro e Cinema de Lisboa, which translates to School of Theater and Cinema of Lisbon. In 2007, Duarte and co-star Tomás Almeida shared the Montreal World Film Festival best actor award for their film A Outra Margem.

The official PlayStation Portugal page posted a tribute for Duarte, which features Deacon from Days Gone:

Os heróis são para sempre.

Obrigado, Filipe Duarte 💙 pic.twitter.com/81fHtn9x5I — PlayStation Portugal (@PlayStationPT) April 17, 2020

The tweet translates to: “Heroes are forever. Thank you, Filipe Duarte”

Fans React on Social Media to Filipe Duarte’s Death

Fans of Filipe Duarte have posted on social media about the actor’s death. Many reflect on his role as Deacon in Days Gone.

A fan named Eric Jensen tweeted:

Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Portuguese actor Filipe Duarte. He was the voice of Deacon for us and so many #DaysGone players in Portugal. Sending love to his family during this hard time. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/oMLr6a8BAs — Eric Jensen #DaysGoneWeek (@Lorderk) April 17, 2020

He said, “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Portuguese actor Filipe Duarte. He was the voice of Deacon for us and so many #DaysGone players in Portugal. Sending love to his family during this hard time.”

A fan named Paulo tweeted:

This is absurd. Filipe Duarte, one of the best Portuguese actors, has died today. God rest his soul. pic.twitter.com/PUbjZ7XjS9 — Paulo Wolf (@mydreamsmywords) April 17, 2020

He said, “This is absurd. Filipe Duarte, one of the best Portuguese actors, has died today. God rest his soul.”

A fan that goes by “King Mickey” tweeted:

We haven't finished mourning the death of Paul Haddad(OG Resident Evil 2 VA) Now Filipe Duarte Age 46 (St Deacon Of Days Gone) leaves us due to a heart attack…A great Loss for the Gaming Community. May His Soul RIP pic.twitter.com/JUvotj7uax — KingMickey_XV🎮 Resident Evil 3 (@AfroJohnWick) April 18, 2020

They said, “We haven’t finished mourning the death of Paul Haddad(OG Resident Evil 2 VA) Now Filipe Duarte Age 46 (St Deacon Of Days Gone) leaves us due to a heart attack…A great Loss for the Gaming Community. May His Soul RIP.”

