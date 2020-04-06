Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode? 4/6

NBC’s The Voice is on TV tonight, April 6, 2020 with an all-new episode, but the show is not airing new episodes on Tuesday nights yet, so this will be the only new episode this week. Tonight’s two-hour episode airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC. The next new episode is next Monday, April 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET.

According to the episode synopsis for tonight’s episode, which is titled “The Battles Part Three,” will conclude the Battle Rounds as coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend narrow down their contestants.

The coaches are accompanied by their mentors for this round in the competition. Nick is joined by his brothers Kevin and Joe as his mentors, Legend is joined by Ella Mai, Clarkson is aided by Dua Lipa and Shelton is helped out by Bebe Rexha. The mentors advise the artists and coaches in advance of the knockout rounds.

“Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four Way Knockout,” the description reads.

The Live Shows are Still Uncertain for ‘The Voice’

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is still sweeping the globe, it’s uncertain whether or not The Voice will be able to move forward with live shows, and if they do, then it’s unclear when that will happen.

According to an interview with The Voice coach John Legend, which was conducted by the Associated Press, those pre-taped episodes give them a little wiggle room with what they’re doing for the remainder of this period of social distancing.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the news outlet. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

He continued, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

Legend also mentioned that they may be able to do live shows without an audience by the time the live shows are due to start, but that seems to be getting more unlikely with each passing week.

What Do the Teams Look Like?

Each team will be down to five contestants each going into the final rounds, but right now the coaches are each trying to figure out which contestants they want to move forward to the next round of the competition. Here’s what the teams look like going into tonight’s (April 6) episode:

Team Blake:

Joei Fulco

Todd Michael Hall – SAVED

Levi Watkins

Toneisha Harris

Cam Spinkss

Todd Tilghman – still to battle

Jon Mullins – still to battle

Team Nick:

Roderick Chambers

Allegra Miles

Michael Williams – SAVED

Tate Brusa

Arei Moon – still to battle

Samuel Wilco – still to battle

Jacob Miller – still to battle

Kevin Farris – still to battle

Team Legend:

Joanna Serenko – STOLEN from Team Nick

Mike Jerel

Mandi Castillo

Darious Lyles

Nelson Cade III – SAVED

Thunderstorm Artis – still to battle

Zan Fiskum – still to battle

Brittney Allen – still to battle

Cedrice – still to battle

Team Kelly:

Anaya Cheyenne

Micah Iverson

Cammwess – STOLEN from Team Legend

Tayler Green – still to battle

Megan Danielle – still to battle

Sara Collins – still to battle

Samantha Howell – still to battle

Mandi Thomas – still to battle

Jules – still to battle

Tune in to The Voice at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC to watch the Battle Round play out.

