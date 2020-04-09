RHONJ Star Jennifer Aydin Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has just revealed on Instagram that she tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. She posted the update as a video on April 8 and added that she would be going on Instagram live at 9 p.m. to answer fans’ questions about her diagnosis.

She added as a caption that she had been feeling sick for 10 days, and she finally got her test result back on Monday. She reassured fans that she’s finally “starting to feel better,” but what’s been the most difficult through the process is keeping her five kids separated from her.

The full video is available here:

Jennifer Explained in Her Instagram Video That She Didn’t Have a Fever or Cough to Start

In her video, the 42-year-old says: “so I know I’ve been MIA for a little while. I wanted to let you guys know that I wasn’t feeling well, I’ve been sick for the past 10 days. And as of Monday, I got my test results back and it turns out that I am positive for COVID-19.”

She continues, “My symptoms started last week on Monday, where I felt extreme fatigue, no fever, and I was asking Bill to bring home a test for me, but he was reluctant at first because I didn’t have the normal symptoms like a fever or heavy cough. By day 2 or 3, I think it was Tuesday that I insisted he bring home a test. And he stuck it up my nose, sent it in to LabCorp, and sure enough I got the results that I’m positive.”

She Said She’s Doing Better Now & Will Keep Fans Posted on Her Recovery

In the second half of her video, she explained that she’s doing better, although she had a few rough days. She said she felt extreme fatigue and had a “dense headache” and extreme night sweats. She shared that she had lost her sense of taste and smell, a symptom that others have reported experiencing as well.

She explained that she did not experience breathing issues related to her COVID-19 diagnosis, and she’s starting to feel better 10 days after first experiencing symptoms. She said “I will keep you guys posted on how I’m feeling. I just wanted to give you guys an update as to why I haven’t really been posting that much.”

She added that she has been staying away from the kids and is quarantined in her room. She said her husband Bill, a plastic surgeon, has “really stepped up to the plate. I mean, he’s staying far, far away from me, but he’s helping out with the kids, which I’m grateful for.” The RHONJ star has five children between the ages of seven and 15 years old.

She finished her post by wishing everyone well and expressing her hope that everyone is staying home. “Remember guys,” she finished. “We’re all in this together. Stay safe, be well.”

New Jersey, where the star lives, is one of the states that’s been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of the end of the day on March 8, the state was reporting 47,437 positive cases and 1,504 deaths on its live update tracker.

READ NEXT: CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus