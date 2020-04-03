CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, she revealed. She is the anchor for CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, which airs on weekday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. ET. She is the second CNN anchor to test positive, after her colleague Chris Cuomo announced that he has COVID-19. He’s been continuing to host his prime time show from his basement, where he’s quarantined.

Brooke Baldwin posted the news on Instagram, saying that she’s in quarantine at home and doing well.

The post reads: “Hi friends — I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy… no underlying conditions… Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones.”

She continued, saying she was looking forward to returning to TV. She added her thanks and support to all doctors and nurses on the front lines, and finished her post by sending love.

She finished her post with a tribute to Bill Withers, whose family has just announced his passing of heart complications. She said: “PS I am listening to Bill Withers on repeat. I knew him, adored him and will miss him.”

Baldwin Had Reported Frequently on the Coronavirus Pandemic for CNN

Baldwin has done a lot of reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic, including an interview with a nurse from New York about the “Hope Hurdles” program. The program is geared toward focusing on good news and positivity among medical staff that’s stressed and overworked.

A front line nurse at a hospital in New York City started a program called “Hope Huddles” to spread help positivity among medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/xs7SIaispl pic.twitter.com/TUvQb2FqEr — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 31, 2020

She also interviewed Michelle Bennett in an emotional conversation. Bennett was heartbroken at not being able to be by her mother’s side after her mother tested positive for COVID-19. Bennett’s mother, a nurse of 35 years, died after Bennett and the rest of the family said goodbye over FaceTime, unable to be by her side.

In the video, which was posted just days ago, Baldwin got visibly emotional at Bennett’s story, saying “My heart just grieves for you.”

Baldwin Is the 2nd CNN Anchor to Test Positive in the Past Week

Brooke Baldwin is the second anchor from CNN to get a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Chris Cuomo, a prime time CNN news anchor and the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, announced his coronavirus status on March 31 on Twitter.

He has continued to run his show from his basement, where he’s shared the symptoms of the coronavirus that he’s experienced, including extreme rigors and hallucinations. He said that he chipped a tooth from the intensity of the shivers he experienced, and even hallucinated about his dead father.

