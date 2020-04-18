Jimmy Kimmel’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the late-night talk show on ABC, has teamed up with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon to co-host the worldwide One World: Together at Home concert event. The broadcast special begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT following the digital livestream event.

One World was put together to “support frontline healthcare workers and the WHO” in the global battle against the coronavirus. The celebrities participating in the special include Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, Usher, Taylor Swift and many more. All will address the audience from their own homes.

Kimmel is among the celebrities who have given viewers a glimpse into his private life amid the pandemic. He has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live at his home and his 5-year-old daughter, Jane, is featured in the opening credits gleefully proclaiming that the show is broadcasting “from his house!” Kimmel included Jane and his son Billy for an episode on April 6 in which he had the children play “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Jimmy & His Kids Play “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”Jimmy is hosting the primetime return of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” with famous people playing for a million dollars for the charity of their choice. It’s fun for the whole family, including Jimmy’s family, specifically his kids Jane and Billy. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” premieres Wednesday, April 8th at 10|9c on ABC. #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse https://secure.nokidhungry.org/site/Donation SUBSCRIBE to get the latest #Kimmel: http://bit.ly/JKLSubscribe Watch Mean Tweets: http://bit.ly/KimmelMT10 Connect with Jimmy Kimmel Live Online: Visit the Jimmy Kimmel Live WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/JKLWebsite Like Jimmy Kimmel on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/KimmelFB Like Jimmy Kimmel Live on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/JKLFacebook Follow @JimmyKimmel on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/KimmelTW Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/JKLTwitter Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/JKLInstagram About Jimmy Kimmel Live: Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” ABC’s late-night talk show. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show’s YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel’s most popular comedy bits include “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets,” “Lie Witness News,” “Unnecessary Censorship,” “Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge,” and music videos like “I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum.” 2020-04-07T05:36:48.000Z

Where does Kimmel and his family call home?

Here’s what you need to know.

Jimmy Kimmel & His Family Live In a Private Area of the Hollywood Hills

VideoVideo related to jimmy kimmel’s house: where his wife & kids call home 2020-04-18T18:33:29-04:00

Jimmy Kimmel appears to have purchased his current home using a trust because his name does not appear in a search of online records. But his wife, Molly McNearney, is connected to an address along Marmont Avenue in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles County, California.

According to Realtor.com, the house has approximately 4,809 square feet, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The purchase price in 2008 was $6 million and the house now has an estimated value of more than $9.4 million. The property has a pool and does not appear to be visible from the street.

In 2017, actress Dakota Johnson moved into the neighborhood and the Observer noted her home was located “just above the Chateau Marmont.” The article added that Johnson’s neighbors included Kimmel and that his home was located a few doors away.

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Used to Live Across the Street From Jimmy Kimmel

John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel's Christmas Prank WarJohn and Jimmy continue their long running holiday prank war. SUBSCRIBE to get the latest #KIMMEL: http://bit.ly/JKLSubscribe Watch the latest Halloween Candy Prank: http://bit.ly/KimmelHalloweenCandy Watch Mean Tweets: http://bit.ly/JKLMeanTweets8 Connect with Jimmy Kimmel Live Online: Visit the Jimmy Kimmel Live WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/JKLWebsite Like Jimmy Kimmel Live on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/JKLFacebook Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/JKLTwitter Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/JKLInstagram About Jimmy Kimmel Live: Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy-winning "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live" is well known for its huge viral video successes with 2.5 billion views on YouTube alone. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include – Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News, Jimmy's Twerk Fail Prank, Unnecessary Censorship, YouTube Challenge, The Baby Bachelor, Movie: The Movie, Handsome Men's Club, Jimmy Kimmel Lie Detective and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum" and a Blurred Lines parody with Robin Thicke, Pharrell, Jimmy and his security guard Guillermo. Now in its thirteenth season, Kimmel's guests have included: Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Katy Perry, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, George Clooney, Larry David, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, Kobe Bryant, Steve Carell, Hugh Jackman, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Gosling, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Foxx, Amy Poehler, Ben Affleck, Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Oprah, and unfortunately Matt Damon. John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel's Christmas Prank War https://youtu.be/IgFM_dWv7jE 2015-12-16T08:30:01.000Z

The Kimmels’ former neighbors were actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The two families lived directly across the street from each other, according to Mansion Global. Krasinski and Kimmel enjoyed playing pranks on each other, a tradition they discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. For example, Kimmel gift-wrapped Krasinski and Blunt’s entire house one year.

Krasinski and Blunt bought the house for $1.587 million in 2009, according to Trulia. But after deciding to relocate to the east coast, they put the house on the market for $8 million. They eventually sold it to Kendall Jenner for $6.5 million in 2016, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Hollywood Hills house was also listed on the website Luxury Homes Los Angeles: “1650 Marmont Ave: Former home of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.”

Jimmy Kimmel & Kendall Jenner on Being NeighborsKendall talks about moving into the house across the street from Jimmy. Kendall reveals that she's a neat freak and she wants Jimmy to make her dinner. The 50 Cent Store https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NzeZLKo-HI SUBSCRIBE to get the latest #KIMMEL: http://bit.ly/JKLSubscribe Watch the latest Halloween Candy Prank: http://bit.ly/KimmelHalloweenCandy Watch Mean Tweets: http://bit.ly/JKLMeanTweets8 Connect with Jimmy Kimmel Live Online: Visit the Jimmy Kimmel Live WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/JKLWebsite Like Jimmy Kimmel Live on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/JKLFacebook Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/JKLTwitter Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/JKLInstagram About Jimmy Kimmel Live: Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy-winning "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live" is well known for its huge viral video successes with 2.5 billion views on YouTube alone. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include – Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News, Jimmy's Twerk Fail Prank, Unnecessary Censorship, YouTube Challenge, The Baby Bachelor, Movie: The Movie, Handsome Men's Club, Jimmy Kimmel Lie Detective and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum" and a Blurred Lines parody with Robin Thicke, Pharrell, Jimmy and his security guard Guillermo. Now in its thirteenth season, Kimmel's guests have included: Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Katy Perry, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, George Clooney, Larry David, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, Kobe Bryant, Steve Carell, Hugh Jackman, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Gosling, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Foxx, Amy Poehler, Ben Affleck, Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Oprah, and unfortunately Matt Damon. Jimmy Kimmel & Kendall Jenner on Being Neighbors https://youtu.be/DumHsS4Skfw 2016-08-25T10:00:01.000Z

Kimmel had Jenner on his late-night show after she became his new neighbor. She ribbed Kimmel for not inviting her over yet. “I heard you’re a chef, and I want you to make some food for me. I’m really offended you haven’t invited me over yet for a welcome to the block kind of thing,” Jenner joked.

During the interview, Kimmel admitted that “neighbors were up in arms” when Jenner moved in because they were worried about stalkers coming around Jenner’s home. Kimmel promised to come to her rescue if anything were to happen. “I’m the captain of the neighborhood watch! Don’t worry, I’ll shuffle down in my underpants and take care of whatever is going on.”

But Jenner didn’t stay in the house for very long. She sold it for $6.85 million about one year after buying it.

Jimmy Kimmel Sold Another Hollywood Hills House In 2014

Jimmy Kimmel used to own another Hollywood Hills home that the Los Angeles Times described as “vintage” and “Hollywood Regency-style.” The 3,600 square foot house was originally built in 1947. The Hollywood Sign and the Griffith Observatory are visible from the property.

According to Variety, Kimmel bought the property in 2002 for $925,000 and lived in it with former girlfriend Sarah Silverman. But after buying his current home, he held onto this property and rented it out for a few years. Kimmel eventually sold it in 2014 for more than $2.1 million.

READ NEXT: Stephen Colbert’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home