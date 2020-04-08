Lindsay Schweitzer, Eric Stonestreet Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lindsay Schweitzer is the longtime girlfriend of Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet.

The couple started dating in 2017 and are still going strong today. Read on to learn more about her.

1. She Is a Pediatric Nurse

Schweitzer works as a pediatric nurse.

She attended the premiere of Secret Life of Pets 2 in 2019 with Stonestreet, who voiced Duke in the film.

To date, Stonestreet has won two Emmys for playing Cameron Tucker on the hit ABC series Modern Family. His other credits include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Dharma & Greg, ER, Malcolm in the Middle, The Mentalist, NCIS, Nip/Tuck, Party of Five, Spin City, The West Wing, Pushing Daisies, Greg the Bunny, Providence, Close to Home, Crossing Jordan, Bones, Monk, and American Horror Story.

2. Schweitzer & Stonestreet Met at a Celebrity Fundraiser

Eric Stonestreet Enjoys Playing Pranks on His GirlfriendEric Stonestreet revealed how much he enjoys playing pranks on his girlfriend, including one that involved him pretending he unconsciously shaved off his mustache in the middle of the night. The star also talked about the 11th and final season of "Modern Family," and how he unexpectedly walked into one of Ellen's hidden camera pranks starring Michael Bublé. #EricStonestreet #ModernFamily #TheEllenShow 2019-06-06T13:00:03.000Z

The couple started dating in 2017 after meeting during the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City.

After they started dating, a source told People, “They are very happy to have met each other and are enjoying spending time together.”

While visiting Ellen last June, the talk show host said, “Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage. She’s a nurse. That’s a good thing for you, because you’re a hypochondriac.”

Stonestreet responded, “I’m a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person.”

3. She Has Remained Largely out of the Spotlight

Despite the fact that she is dating a small-screen celebrity, Schweitzer has remained largely out of the spotlight. She only sometimes attends red carpet events with Stonestreet.

Prior to dating Schweitzer, Stonestreet was rumored to be dating Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel. The two were spotted together several times in New York, and in 2015, The Daily Mail reports Frankel as saying, “Eric Stonestreet and I are friends. He’s an awesome guy. I don’t confirm or deny dating rumors and that’s what I’m saying … And we’re sleeping together tonight. He’s at my apartment right now.”

Not long after, Stonestreet said on Watch What Happens Live, “I think we decided that we make much better friends, but she’s a wonderful kisser.”

4. Stonestreet Often Pranks Her

Stonestreet has opened up about pranking his girlfriend on a number of occasions.

During the last season of Modern Family, the actor grew out his mustache and convinced Schweitzer that the writers wanted him to keep it for the show, according to the Daily Mail. Needless to say, Schweitzer was not a fan of the mustache.

Then, the night before they started shooting, Stonestreet got up in the middle of the night and shaved off his mustache. When he woke in the morning, Schweitzer said, “Your mustache is gone!” And he joked, “What? Are you kidding me? Are you serious?”

The actor also posts photos of Schweitzer when she isn’t looking on Instagram.

5. She and Stonestreet Donated 200,000 Meals to Harvesters in Kansas City

I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City. Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can. I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 19, 2020

On March 19, Stonestreet revealed on Twitter that he and Lindsay would be donating 200,000 meals to Harvesters, which feeds people in need in Missouri and Kansas.

Stonestreet wrote that he and Schweitzer “love our hometown and want to help do whatever we can.”

The food bank is deemed an essential service, according to Stonestreet’s post. He encouraged those with the means to donate to the organization, which serves 26 countries in Missouri and Kansas.

The organization provides food and household items to over 760 nonprofits, including food pantries, community kitchens, and homeless shelters.

