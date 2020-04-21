How did Luis Fonsi Meet His Wife Agueda Lopez?

Luis Fonsi’s wife Agueda Lopez is a model and the mother to his two children. He is the voice behind the smash 2017 crossover Latin hit “Despacito” ft. Daddy Yankee. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 consecutive weeks, which at the time tied the record for the longest-leading No. 1 single in the chart’s history held by “One Sweet Day” (the record has since been broken by “Old Town Road”).

Ahead of the Songland episode featuring Fonsi, here’s what you need to know about how this Puerto Rican pop star met his wife and what their family life is like.

Lopez Is a Spanish Model Whom Fonsi Met in Miami

Lopez is originally from Spain. She has modeled on the runway and in print campaigns and has also hosted “Mom to the Rescue” for Univision’s Despierta America and Show Business Extra for the VME Network.

In a 2019 interview with the program El Hormiguero of Antena 3 (via Yahoo), Fonsi revealed that he met Lopez in Miami when they were both doing a photoshoot.

“I met her in Miami. We were doing a photo session each on our own, I saw her and I liked it. I had a little help from a friend who was working with her; so I got her number and wrote her a message through Facebook,” said Fonsi, adding, “I had just come out of a very difficult breakup, but with [Agueda Lopez], it was a complete start again. Now here we are eight years later with two children.”

He is referring to his 2010 divorce from Puerto Rican actress Adamari Lopez. They were together since 2003, married since 2006, and in that time, they dealt with Adamari’s battle with breast cancer. She went into remission in 2006.

Fonsi and Agueda Have Two Children

Fonsi and Agueda were married in 2014 after being together for three years. They welcomed their daughter, Mikaela, in December 2011 and their son, Rocco, in December 2016.

In a March 2016 interview with ¡Hola! USA magazine, he talked about how at home, he’s just a husband and a father — not a music superstar.

“Here, in my home, we try not to talk about work; I am not the singer, and we don’t talk about ‘Despacito.’ I am a dad, a husband and I try to enjoy the small and simple things in life,” he said, adding, “We agreed that despite the positive craziness that is my profession, we wanted to have a very close, very normal family … here at home, we are a super normal family. We barbecue on the weekends. We try to live as close and normal as it is possible and give that to our children.”

In a recent Instagram post, Agueda shared photos and video of them celebrating Easter, writing, “Celebrating the important and true meaning of Easter Sunday. And for the little ones, this Easter in quarantine and in pajamas we look for the eggs that the rabbit left (yes, I do not understand it much.”

Fonsi’s episode of Songland airs Monday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

