Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/8/2020

Who is the Night Angel on The Masked Singer? Some fans think they know who is responsible for the velvety voice, but nothing is certain just yet.

If you want to gain more insight into who is singing behind the purple-and-pink mask, continue reading for the top clues we’ve learned about her identity so far. We’ve also included the most compelling guesses for who might be under the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Night Angel Clues

One of the less obvious clues about Night Angel is that she seems to be using a fake British accent when she talks. Whoever is under the mask seems to be trying to throw the judges off even more than her over-the-top costume.

Whoever Night Angel is, she’s been performing since she was young. In one of her clue packages, she had an anonymous friend say despite finding fame, “She’s always stayed true to herself despite the fame that’s come her way.”

While Night Angel might not be a stranger to performing, she’s still nervous to take the stage in front of the judges. “Every time I step out on the stage to sing I’m a ball of nerves,” she once said. She added to the judges that she appreciated their positive feedback.

Night Angel also hinted that she likes to play with dark-and-light, or yin and yang. It’s one of the things that inspired her costume. “I really love the duality of the night angel, I like that she can be so sweet but then sometimes she’s just, like, bad,” she once told host Nick Cannon.

The angel part of her costume is derived from the singer feeling “deeply blessed my entire life.” She’s also “a little bit dangerous and a little bit sweet.”

In one clue, Night Angel said, “Destiny led me back to the stage and hopefully I can give you a million reasons why I belong here.”

She’s referenced many famous song lines in her clue packages. She said, “like a landslide,” “that boy is mine,” and “it’s my prerogative to have a little fun, y’all.”

Some noteworthy clues to emerge from her clue packages were a motel with rambunctious older ladies, who just happen to be wielding weapons. Her clues also showed the number 4, men with duck bills on their faces and sweet tea. Fans have also noticed a castle, a strawberry, a white hand fan, a roaring fireplace and a purple heart emoji.

So what does all this add up to?

Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

One of the main guesses is that Night Angel is actually Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. The reality star has training as a singer. She used to be in the 1990s R&B group Xscape. They put out three consecutive platinum albums.

While some fans seem convinced that it’s Buruss behind the mask, she’s never been guessed by the judges. Instead, they’ve opted for possibilities like Regina King, Sia, Jessica Simpson, Taraji P. Henson. Guest host Will Arnett said Toni Braxton or Miyam Bialik.

On Twitter, there are some users who are convinced that Night Angel is Brandy.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

