Do Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Get Engaged on ‘Total Bellas’?

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella got engaged to Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev in November, with the pair announcing it to their fans two months later. Though they tried to keep the proposal a secret, they were too excited to hide the truth for much longer. Total Bellas fans have gotten to know Chigvintsev on Season 5 of the E! series, but will they get to see him get down on one knee and ask Bella to be his wife?

According to E! Online, the proposal was filmed for the reality TV show, the publication wrote in a January 3 article. The professional dancer proposed to Bella while they were in France. “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” he wrote at the time. “So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

Chigvintsev proposed to Bella in a ballroom that was covered in red roses. He also hired musicians to play while he professed his love.

Bella announced the engagement in a post of her own.”Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the professional wrestler wrote. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Met While She Was with Ex John Cena

Bella and Artem Chigvintsev met in 2017 while they were partners on Dancing With the Stars. At the time, she was still with her ex, wrestling legend John Cena. The former dancing partners went on a date after Bella ended her engagement with her longtime partner in April 2018. One of the biggest points of contention for the couple, as documented on Total Bellas, was that Bella wanted to have children and Cena did not, with Bella saying at one point that she would give up her dream of being a mother to be with Cena.

Now, as most fans know, Bella is pregnant with her first baby. And she’s getting to experience her pregnancy with twin sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant.

E! hasn’t revealed if the proposal will be featured on Thursday’s episode of the reality TV show. As noted by TV Guide, the description for Season 5, episode 5, titled “Bellavision,” reads: “With WWE’s ‘Smackdown’ moving to network TV, Nicole weighs her options on wanting to get back in the ring. Brie’s focus on her career leads to an alarming argument with Bryan. Artem isn’t happy when Nicole starts planning his future for him.”

Everyone Is Confused by Nikki Bella’s ‘Vision Board’ For Artem Chigvintsev

As shown in a sneak peek, everyone–Brie Bella, Chigvintsev and brother-in-law Daniel Bryan–were confused by Bella being inspired to create a vision board for her beau.

“That’s so weird!” Bryan said in a sneak peek. “Nicole made a vision board for Artem? That doesn’t seem like something that you should do for somebody else. Like, ‘Here’s what I want you to envision for your future!'”

To watch everything unfold, don’t miss Total Bellas when it airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

