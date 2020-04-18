Paul McCartney’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Paul McCartney has five children – Heather, Mary, Stella, James and Beatrice. McCartney adopted Heather, his oldest, when she was 5 years old, shortly after he married her mother Linda Eastman. McCartney was married to Eastman until her death in 1998. Several years after Eastman died, McCartney married former model Heather Mills, and the two welcomed McCartney’s youngest daughter to the world. Beatrice Milly McCartney was born on October 28, 2003.

McCartney will be performing during the One World: Together at Home concert event, to help raise funds and address the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe. Together at Home takes place on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s what we know about McCartney’s children ahead of the One World: Together at Home event.

Heather McCartney

Heather Eastman McCartney, 57, is the daughter of McCartney’s late wife Linda from her first husband; McCartney formally adopted Heather when she was 5. McCartney and Eastman didn’t have their own children together for several years after they were married, so Heather is McCartney’s first and only adoptive child. Today, Heather is a prominent British potter and designer with art exhibitions all around the world, including in New York, Phoenix, Tokyo, Paris and Sydney, according to Closer Weekly.

Mary McCartney

Mary McCartney, 50, is Paul’s first child with Eastman. She takes after her mother and is a celebrated English photographer and vegetarian cookery writer, according to Closer Weekly. Mary is married to film director Simon Aboud, and the two share four kids — Arthur, 20, Elliot, 16, Sam, 10, and Sid, 7. She is also a global ambassador for MeatFreeMonday and Green Monday, according to her Instagram page.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney, 48, is probably the most famous of the McCartney children – she’s a major fashion designer, having designed dresses for the likes of Meghan Markle and Taylor Swift, among other notable celebrities. Stella McCartney designs are frequently seen on the red carpet and as a lifelong vegetarian, Stella does not use any leather or fur in her designs, according to her website. Stella is married to her husband, Alasdhair Willis, with whom who she shares four children, including Miller, 14, Bailey, 12, Beckett, 11, and Reiley, 8.

James McCartney

James McCartney, 42, is Eastman and McCartney’s only son. He followed in his father’s footsteps and carved out a name for himself in the music industry as a singer-songwriter, having worked with his father several times in the past. He has contributed to a number of solo albums by his parents, including Flaming Pie and Driving Rain by Paul McCartney, and Wide Prairie by Linda McCartney. James, who lives a relatively private, quiet life, is not married and has no children at this time.

Beatrice McCartney

Beatrice Milly McCartney, 16, is McCartney’s youngest daughter, and his only child with ex-wife Heather Mills. McCartney married Mills in 2002, four years after Eastman died of breast cancer. The two welcomed Beatrice Milly, named for her grandmother on Mills’ side, in October, 2003, when McCartney was in his 60s. He and Mills have attempted to keep Beatrice out of the media spotlight for most of her life. According to Facts Ninja, Beatrice is a skilled saxophonist, but doesn’t plan to pursue a career in music – she is more interested in becoming a marine biologist.

