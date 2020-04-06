Quibi: How & What to Watch

Quibi, which will launch April 6, is a new mobile streaming service that features content (known as “quick bites”) that can be watched in ten minutes or less.

Designed for phones– not tablets or computers– the platform costs $4.99/month with ads, or $7.99 with no ads. (For a limited time, there will be a 90-day free trial.) Download Quibi here. Each quick bite will be released at a rate of one episode per day.

What’s available? Movies in chapters (meaning films broken up into small chapters), unscripted series (like reality shows and documentaries) and something called ‘daily essentials’ (pretty much the news. These are available daily– some at 6:30am ET, others at 12pm ET, and some at 6pm ET.) The plus-side of Quibi? All the content is high-caliber. And yes, there are some big-name celebs putting out shows.

The service is launching with 50 shows, and 125 are still coming. One of Quibi’s most exciting features is a rotational video called a “Turnstyle” that allows you to switch from landscape mode to portrait mode whenever you want; the content will change as your screen direction changes.

And while you can technically share a Quibi account with someone else, only one person will be able to watch at a time.

Read on to find out what you should be watching this April:

Chrissy’s Court

Chrissy's Court | Official Trailer | QuibiCourt is officially in session. Enter your email at quibi.com and you'll get 3 bonus episodes of #ChrissysCourt before everyone else, and a 90 day free trial, when Quibi launches on April 6. More from Quibi: https://www.quibi.com/ https://www.instagram.com/quibi/ https://twitter.com/quibi https://www.facebook.com/quibius 2020-03-26T19:01:10.000Z

A la “Judge Judy”, this reality show stars Chrissy Tiegen, who presides over real-life small claims cases.

Dishmantled

Dishmantled | Official Trailer | QuibiWorld, meet our food cannon. Dishmantled with Tituss Burgess. Coming to Quibi on April 6. More from Quibi: https://www.quibi.com/ https://www.instagram.com/quibi/ https://twitter.com/quibi https://www.facebook.com/quibius 2020-03-27T17:07:04.000Z

Dishmantled is a cooking competition series hosted by Tituss Burgess. Blindfolded chefs have food shot into their mouths by a cannon and they have to recreate the dish.

Singled Out

Singled Out | Official Trailer | QuibiOne dater. 30 singles. 3 rounds. Who will slide out of the friend zone and into our dater’s heart? Singled Out with Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster. Coming to Quibi on April 6. “Singled Out” is produced by MTV Studios. More from Quibi: https://www.quibi.com/ https://www.instagram.com/quibi/ https://twitter.com/quibi https://www.facebook.com/quibius 2020-03-24T19:00:57.000Z

This blind dating show features a pool of 30 contestants who get whittled down to three finalists based on their answers to questions. Finalists then complete some, well, interesting tasks to entertain the audience.

You Ain’t Got These

You Ain't Got These | Official Trailer | QuibiGot questions about Quibi? Get answers. Get exclusives. Get insider access now at https://www.quibi.com/. More from Quibi: https://www.quibi.com/ https://www.instagram.com/quibi/ https://twitter.com/quibi https://www.facebook.com/quibius 2020-03-26T16:25:26.000Z

The ins and out of sneaker culture are explored in Lena Waithe’s You Ain’t Got These.

Survive

Survive | Official Trailer | QuibiFrom a plane crash to a harrowing journey through wilderness. Survive with Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins. Coming to Quibi April 6. More from Quibi: https://www.quibi.com/ https://www.instagram.com/quibi/ https://twitter.com/quibi https://www.facebook.com/quibius 2020-03-23T15:35:31.000Z

Jane survives a plane crash with only one other remaining passenger, Paul. The two must trek down a snow-covered mountain if they want to make it out alive.

When the Streetlights Go On

Queen Latifah stars in this mystery that follows a young girl’s murder in a small suburban town.

Flipped

Premiering April 6, this comedy series stars Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson as an unemployed couple who attempt to become a home renovation duo, only to end up kidnapped by members of a drug cartel.

Most Dangerous Game

Most Dangerous Game | Official Trailer | QuibiDodge accepts the offer of a hunt to get out of debt. Turns out, he's not the hunter. He's the prey. Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz. Coming to Quibi on April 6. More from Quibi: https://www.quibi.com/ https://www.instagram.com/quibi/ https://twitter.com/quibi https://www.facebook.com/quibius 2020-03-24T15:00:27.000Z

A thriller about Liam Hemsworth, a terminally ill former athlete who agrees to be hunted for sport.

Murder House Flip

Murder House Flip | Official Trailer | QuibiHome designers Joelle Uzyel and Mikel Welch help homeowners renovate the most infamous murder houses. #MurderHouseFlip. Coming to Quibi on April 6. More from Quibi: https://www.quibi.com/ https://www.instagram.com/quibi/ https://twitter.com/quibi https://www.facebook.com/quibius 2020-03-18T16:36:05.000Z

Murder and makeover don’t typically go together, but in this show they do. Home renovators Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel travel to homes with dark pasts (usually involving murder) to renovate them.

Gayme Show

Gayme Show | Official Trailer | QuibiMaximum joy with Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni in Gayme Show. Coming to Quibi April 6. More from Quibi: https://www.quibi.com/ https://www.instagram.com/quibi/ https://twitter.com/quibi https://www.facebook.com/quibius 2020-03-30T18:20:13.000Z

Two straight contestants go head to head to be crowned “honorarily gay as f***”.

Prodigy

Prodigy | Official Trailer | QuibiBorn to be the best. Prodigy hosted Megan Rapinoe. Coming to Quibi April 6. More from Quibi: https://www.quibi.com/ https://www.instagram.com/quibi/ https://twitter.com/quibi https://www.facebook.com/quibius 2020-04-01T17:01:49.000Z

This series shines a spotlight on young athletes who could be the “next big thing.”

