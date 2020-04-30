Rashida Jones’ House: Where Her Boyfriend & Son Call Home

The cast of NBC’s Parks and Recreation is back together for a quarantine special filmed straight from their homes. Rashida Jones lives in Ojai, California with her boyfriend Ezra Koenig and son Isaiah.

The Angie Tribeca star purchased her home for $3.2 million in 2016, and it is located in the artsy community of Ojai, California. The ranch-style home is surrounded by trees and was originally designed by architect Thornton Ladd in 1996 as a personal residence.

Prior to purchasing the new home, Jones had arranged her bedroom as a kind of boho sanctuary, leading Architectural Digest to write about how to get it for yourself.

Jones’ Home Has Four Bedrooms

Four bedrooms may sound like a moderate amount for a Hollywood star, but Jones’ 3,500-square-foot home sits on 40 acres. The home also boasts five bathrooms, a formal entry, a formal dining room, a living room with built-in bookcases and a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen.

The home features several full-glass walls that offer views of the mountains and hills around the home, and they also offer plenty of natural light. Two of the bedrooms are located in master suites, and the others are located in an add-on that also includes the family room.

One more focal point is that the kitchen floor tile is the same type that is used at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, which Ladd designed alongside Frank Gehry, John Kelsey and Greg Walsh. An array of photos of the home is available online.

The property previously sold in 2008 for $2.5 million, and it hit the market in July 2016 with an asking price of $3.4 million.

Jones Also Owns a Cottage in Hollywood

According to Variety, Jones also owns a cottage in West Hollywood. The cottage is 1,225 square feet and sits behind a white picket fence. It was purchased in October 2007 for $1.24 million.

Jones has been in a relationship with Koenig for over three years, and they were able to keep Jones’ pregnancy with their son a secret until she gave birth to the baby.

She was recently the subject of Twitter debates after the premiere of Netflix’s show #blackAF in which Jones portrays a mixed woman. In her past film experience, Jones has portrayed characters who were Italian, but she has also played roles that were explicitly Black or mixed characters.

Many people, after watching #blackAF, took to Twitter to say they were unaware the actress is the daughter of legendary producer Quincy Jones and express their confusion in the fact that she’s mixed.

It’s possible that the Parks and Rec reunion special will give viewers a bit of an inside look at the homes of the stars since it was filmed remotely from their houses.

