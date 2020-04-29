Samantha Role, Married at First Sight Update: Where is She Now?

Samantha Role, star of the third season of Married at First Sight, was matched with fellow reality star Neil Bowlus in 2016. Although Role struggled with attraction toward her husband in the beginning of the eight-week experiment, she eventually warmed up to him, only to be disappointed on Decision Day when Bowlus announced that he wanted a divorce.

Role, who is happily remarried today with a family of her own, will be starring on the Lifetime special Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which airs Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Keep reading for details on Role’s life today:

Role Secretly Married Her Husband Chris Wise in 2018

After experiencing such a public roller coaster of a marriage during her time with Bowlus, Role decided to keep her relationship with current husband Chris Wise a secret. The reality star opened up to People about marrying Wise shortly before they welcomed their daughter Isabelle to the world.

“Chris and I are thrilled to finally share that we are married! We got married before we had Isabelle — on April 20, 2018 to be exact — and wanted to keep that to ourselves for as long as possible,” Role told People. “My first marriage was so public — we wanted to keep this one private and sacred for as long as possible. Probably my best-kept secret yet,” she added.

Although she and Bowlus didn’t work out, the two remained close friends following their split on Decision Day. She told E! News that Wise came into her life with full support of her goal of starting a family, and that Bowlus was happy for the pair when they decided to wed.

“Chris and I are soooo happy to finally be able to share our wedded bliss with the world,” Role told E! News in 2019. “Chris found me at a time when I was looking at alternative routes to start a family and he still chose to stay by my side through it all. Picking my husband, with the support of my ex-husband and my MAFS family, has been surreal but so fulfilling.”

Role Welcomed Daughter Isabelle Myra to the World in September 2018

LOVE AT FIRST BABY – EP. 101Married At First Sight Season 3 alum – Sam Role – shares her inspiring story of artificial insemination as she strives to tackle pregnancy and a new baby in an unconventional way. 2019-01-16T18:00:06.000Z

Role and Wise welcomed daughter Isabelle Myra Wise to the world on September 7, 2018. The reality star struggled with endometriosis, so she looked for alternative methods to start a family — including artificial insemination — before she met Wise.

“It’s always been my dream to have a husband and start a family. I’ve done some pretty extreme things to make that happen,” Role said, according to People. “I really do have an urgency to go ahead and begin the process.”

Role shared her journey to motherhood in a docu-series titled Love at First Baby, where she highlighted her experience with fertility issues and artificial insemination (you can check out the first episode above). Following her daughter’s birth, Role’s ex-husband sent her several gifts to congratulate Role and Wise on the new addition to their family.

“Some people wonder if Neil and I are actually really good friends, and this is just a true testament of our friendship,” she said in an October 2018 Instagram video showing off gifts Bowlus sent her daughter. “More than ever, I appreciate my friendship with him, and I appreciate everything I’ve learned over the years from just our experience. I couldn’t be more thankful of our experience together.”

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesday, April 29 on Lifetime. Click here for more Married at First Sight coverage and updates on the cast.

